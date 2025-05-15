PIPPIN Comes To The Hollywood Fringe Fest Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jaxx Theatricals has announced the next show in its 18 Year Anniversary season following their sold out run of Cabaret. Book by Roger O. Hirson with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, PiPPiN is the 2013 Tony Award Winner for Best Musical Revival. Opening June 22 - 29 (Previews June 20 & 21).

The show is Directed & Choreographed by Jeremy Lucas (SDC), Artistic Director of Jaxx Theatricals, United States Cultural Arts Envoy and last year's Stage Raw Award Winner for Direction and Drama Critics Circle Award Nominee for Choreography for Andrew Lippa's Wild Party. Mr. Lucas has also been nominated for the Artistic Director Achievement Award as well as an Ovation Award for Chicago, the Musical starring Tony-Award Winner, Katrina Lenk as Velma Kelly. The production is Music Directed & Conducted by Dr. James Lent and Produced by JD Morabito. With an infectiously unforgettable score from four-time Grammy winner, three-time Oscar winner and musical theatre giant, Stephen Schwartz, PiPPiN is the story of one young man's journey to be extraordinary. Winner of four 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, this reimagined Hollywood version of PiPPiN will captivate and appeal to the young at heart as well as all who came to Hollywood looking for their big break.

Heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince Pippin is in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. He seeks it in the glories of the battlefield, the temptations of the flesh and the intrigues of political power (after disposing of his father, King Charlemagne, the Great). In the end, though, Pippin finds that happiness lies not in extraordinary endeavors, but rather in the unextraordinary moments that happen every day.

Jaxx's production stars Cierra Watkins as Leading Player, Jill Marie Burke* as Fastrada, JD Morabito as Lewis, Lisa Stanley* as Berthe, Brian Whisenant* as Charles, Kara M. Young as Catherine with real-life son, Judah Avery Young as Theo and introduces Jacob Walters in the titular role.

The Ensemble includes Rachael Maye Aronoff, Bar Yosef Ashkenazy (Lewis U/S), Kasmira Buchanan, Sara Bunge* (Charles U/S), Robbie Caneveri, Hann Crews (Leading Player U/S), Genevieve Grey (Fastrada U/S), Hannah Jobman (Catherine U/S), Shannon McCon, Ethan Mullen (Pippin U/S), Sophia Marie Rizzo, & Kyler Wells. Joey Comes and Kiera Morris* are the show's swings. Michelle Hakala-Wolf is Berthe's U/S. Genevieve Grey and Ethan Mullen will play Fastrada and Pippin respectively at the closing performance on Sunday, June 29th.

Jaxx's Resident Designers include Jamie Humiston (Sound), Atticus Jones (Lighting) and Jeremy Lucas & JD Morabito (Costumes). PiPPiN's live on-stage band features Dr. James Lent (Keys 1), Jonathan Kretchmer (Keys 2) & Tom Zygmont (Drums), and Eric McCann (bassist). Colin Tracy is Production Stage Manager and Keny Marine is Assistant Stage Manager.

PiPPiN marks Jaxx's 3rd show at the Hollywood Fringe Festival after producing last year's critically acclaimed production of Chess and 2023's world premiere play, Halfway to Gethsemane.

PiPPiN previews on June 20th & 21st. The show opens on June 22nd and runs June 24th, 25th, 26th, 27th, 28th& 29th All shows are at 8PM.

