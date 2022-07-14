PIPPIN Brings Its Magic To Sutter Street Theatre

Pippin comes to Sutter Street Theatre with all its magic!

With an infectiously unforgettable score from four-time Grammy winner, three-time Oscar winner and musical theatre giant, Stephen Schwartz, Pippin is the story of one young man's journey to be extraordinary.

Heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince Pippin is in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. He seeks it in the glories of the battlefield, the temptations of the flesh and the intrigues of political power (after disposing of his father, King Charlemagne the Great). In the end, though, Pippin finds that happiness lies not in extraordinary endeavors, but rather in the unextraordinary moments that happen every day.

Running July 22 - August 21. Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 4:00pm. Make your reservation now at www.SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.