PCPA Youth & Community Arts To Present EL ERMITAÑO

PCPA has announced the return of Pastorela – El Ermitaño, the beloved holiday production that celebrates the richness of Mexican cultural tradition. Presented in partnership with Tierra Blanca Arts Center, this 60-minute play in Spanish takes the stage at the Severson Theatre for limited performances, December 12th at 7:30PM and the 13th at 11AM and 3PM.

Back by popular demand, El Ermitaño (“The Hermit”) offers a charming, music-filled journey rooted in community, heritage, and festive spirit. Written by Miguel Sabido, the play is brimming with humor, heart, and time-honored tradition. El Ermitaño charmingly delivers all the essential elements of a Pastorela: the angel, the devil, the eternal battle between good and evil, and the human condition that connects us all.

Directed by Gerardo Gutierrez. The cast includes Humberto Amor as El Ermitaño, Goretty Ornelas as Madre Tierra, Antonio Guzman as El Angel, Blanca Araceli as Luzbella, Connie Navarro as Aristel, Gadier Saiz as Nahoquiron, Miguel Guzmán Gasca as Querbuin-Little Angel, María Paz Fonseca as Gila, Isaac Tapia as Pastor, Anakaren Andrade as Pastora, Ani Fonseca as Eva/Pastora/ Virgen Maria,Veronica Flores as Pastora, Malcom Tapia as Pastor, Rodrigo Soria as Pastor, Adrian Hernandez as Adan/Pastor, and Eric Donnoven Arias as Pastor.

El Ermitaño invites families, students, and community members to gather together in the warmth of the holiday season.

Tickets are available now at PCPA.org or by calling the Box Office at (805) 922-8313.