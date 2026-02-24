PETER AND THE STARCATCHER to be Presented at Conundrum Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Conundrum Theatre Company will present Peter and the Starcatcher, the Tony Award-winning prequel to the beloved Peter Pan story, running March 6-8 & March 13-15, 2026 at The Victory Theatre Center in Burbank.

Set sail into the stars in this wildly inventive play by Rick Elice, based on the novel by Dave Barry & Ridley Pearson with music by Wayne Barker. Audiences of all ages will be whisked away on a thrilling journey filled with pirates, mermaids, starstuff, and unforgettable characters in a story about courage, friendship, and the magic of growing up.

This imaginative production features a talented ensemble of performers bringing more than 100 characters to life with humor, heart, and theatrical flair. The show's creative team includes seasoned creatives Director Ariella Blum-Lemberg, Music Director Jonny Perl, and Stage Manager Sydney Turturro.

Featuring performances by Tory Renee Hatcher (Peter/Boy), Sophia Rodriguez (Molly), and Madeline Thatcher (Black Stache), and a vibrant supporting cast including Ariel Dominguez, Avery Grove, Hannah Jobman, Jasmine White, Joey Comes, Matt Bergonzine, Michaela Spellman, Miller Friedman, Mo Moffett, Nick Daniel, and Yasmine Truth Reid, Peter and the Starcatcher promises to delight families, longtime theatre lovers, and newcomers alike.