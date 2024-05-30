PARTY PRINCESS By Skylar Siben And Starring Amanda Kuo To Premiere At The Hollywood Fringe Festival In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Written and directed by Skylar Siben, PARTY PRINCESS tells the tale of a disillusioned birthday party princess confronting an existential crisis... in the middle of performing for a party full of children. Starring Amanda Kuo, this 30 minute, darkly hilarious, one woman show opens on June 14th, 2024 at the Hobgoblin Playhouse as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

About The Production

Once upon a time... there was a birthday party princess, hurtling rapidly towards the end of her rope. One day she shows up to a gig in the wrong costume and all hell breaks loose when the kids beg her for the real story of "The Little Mermaid," a story that just might hit a little too close to home.

PARTY PRINCESS uses devilishly dark comedy to explore the implications of the "Disney branded fairytale" and the effect those implications have on society, particularly young girls. This play asks what lessons we should be teaching our children, and if we should still be encouraging them to wish on stars and dream of becoming part of our world.

About the Artists

SKYLAR SIBEN (Playwright/Director/Producer): Originally from San Diego, Skylar is a writer and director. She is currently working in Post Production for television, but thrilled to be returning to theater! In 2021, she graduated from University of Michigan with a degree in Theatre Performance - Directing. While at school, she directed Kenneth Lonergan's This Is Our Youth, and conceived and directed the thesis short film project/original album The Long Months. Since moving to LA, she has had the opportunity to work on shows such as Gaslit (UCP/STARZ), Tulsa King (Paramount+), True Lies (20th Century Television) and Monarch (Fox Entertainment).

AMANDA KUO (Party Princess): A graduate of the University of Michigan Theatre Performance program. Originally from Boston, Massachusetts, she has worked regionally at Flint Repertory Theatre, The Cleveland Playhouse, and the Link Theatre. Her work on screen has taken her from Boston to New York to Los Angeles, and her credits include several independent short films, web-series, Kevin Can F*ck Himself on AMC+ , and national commercials. She won Best Actress in the Golden Hour Film Festival for her role as Jesse in Spirit Hand by Jack Deihl. Amanda is an actor, writer, and director. Most recently, you can find her around Hollywood performing stand-up.

ARIEL JIMENEZ (Music Producer): a comedian, music producer, and occasional poet who has been performing all over Los Angeles since 2018. Notable places include Laugh Riot Girl Festival at Tao's Comedy and Palms Up Academy. Most recently he was a recipient of the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Fest Scholarship where he debuted his one man show "Empathy Party" to sold-out crowds. For PARTY PRINCESS Ariel was able to provide some musical accompaniment for one of the songs.

STEVEN JEAN (Recording/Sound Designer, Dad's Voice): a graduate of the University of Michigan Theatre Performance program and Ross School of Business. After college, he worked with Michigan Athletics' sports broadcasting division, filming Michigan Football, Basketball, and several other sports on campus. He is a featured voice actor ranging from commercials to Netflix projects, is an audio & video producer for LA based projects, produced several documentaries for the business school, and served as a Teaching Assistant for the Intro to Voice Acting class at Michigan's Dept. of Theatre & Drama for the past 3 years. He would like to thank his students and colleagues for being a part of the voice acting team, and thank Skylar and Amanda for all they do and absolutely crushing it! Go Blue!

Plus, a special acknowledgement to the Voice Acting students at University of Michigan for providing their voice talents for all the birthday party attendees!

Theater Venue:

The Hobgoblin Playhouse, 6440 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038

Performance Dates:

Preview - Tuesday, June 11 7:30 PM

Friday, June 14 10:30 PM

Saturday, June 15 4:00 PM

Saturday, June 22 11:00 AM & 8:00 PM

Ticket Price: $10

Ticketing Link: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10774?tab=tickets

Runtime: 30 minutes

Admission Age: 13+ for language

