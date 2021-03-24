Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Outdoor Theatre Slowly Returns to Long Beach as Guidelines Change

Places like the Long Beach Playhouse, however, are still advocating for a reopening plan for indoor venues.

Mar. 24, 2021  
Outdoor Theatre Slowly Returns to Long Beach as Guidelines Change

Outdoor live performances are slowly returning to Long Beach as new government rules are emerging, The Grunion reports.

Outdoor theater and group concerts are considered "live performances," and can perform to an audience of 20% capacity. A weekly testing of performers is also required, and only California residents are allowed in the audience.

Kelly Lucera, Long Beach Symphony president, said the symphony supports the Californians for the Arts Task Force, which is advocating for a reopening plan for indoor performances.

"In the meantime, once we have an agreement in place with our local musicians union, we look forward to producing small, outdoor performances that align with City and State health orders and safety protocols," said Lucera.

Additionally, Sarah Weber, executive director of the Association of California Symphony Orchestras, believes that entertainment workers can handle the crown control required to safely put on performances.

"We are not the problem," Weber said. "In fact, we can be a part of the solution. We are an underutilized and vital workforce that could support the state in educating people how to coexist with the pandemic including learning new behaviors while still providing an outlet for joy, fun, hope, entertainment and belonging."

Long Beach Playhouse, however, is an indoor venue only, and is struggling to plan for the future at this time.

Managing director Madison Mooney said there is some hope for this fall, "but without any guidelines yet for indoor performing venue like ours we can't really fully plan."

Read more on The Grunion.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Patti Murin: Broadway Cheerleader T-Shirt
BroadwayWorld Mug
Two Show Day Unisex T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories
Whitefire Theatre Streams VALENTINE Photo

Whitefire Theatre Streams VALENTINE

Visionary Jewish Architects Share the Stories Behind Their Work in A Special Zoom Event at Photo

Visionary Jewish Architects Share the Stories Behind Their Work in A Special Zoom Event at The Braid

Jesus Garcia, Edward Nelson, Alan Pingarrón, Emma Sorenson and More Join Opera Mini Photo

Jesus Garcia, Edward Nelson, Alan Pingarrón, Emma Sorenson and More Join Opera Miniseries DESERT IN

Galerie XII Presents PRESENTS MONA KUHN: WORKS Exhibition Photo

Galerie XII Presents PRESENTS MONA KUHN: WORKS Exhibition


More Hot Stories For You

  • Kristin Chenoweth & Lindsay Heather Pearce Join Boys & Girls Aid's FOSTERING FUTURES Event
  • Portland Opera Presents JOURNEYS TO JUSTICE
  • Hand2Mouth Presents DISTANCIAS
  • Experience Theatre to Present 2021 WESTSIDE SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL