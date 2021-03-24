Outdoor Theatre Slowly Returns to Long Beach as Guidelines Change

Outdoor live performances are slowly returning to Long Beach as new government rules are emerging, The Grunion reports.

Outdoor theater and group concerts are considered "live performances," and can perform to an audience of 20% capacity. A weekly testing of performers is also required, and only California residents are allowed in the audience.

Kelly Lucera, Long Beach Symphony president, said the symphony supports the Californians for the Arts Task Force, which is advocating for a reopening plan for indoor performances.

"In the meantime, once we have an agreement in place with our local musicians union, we look forward to producing small, outdoor performances that align with City and State health orders and safety protocols," said Lucera.

Additionally, Sarah Weber, executive director of the Association of California Symphony Orchestras, believes that entertainment workers can handle the crown control required to safely put on performances.

"We are not the problem," Weber said. "In fact, we can be a part of the solution. We are an underutilized and vital workforce that could support the state in educating people how to coexist with the pandemic including learning new behaviors while still providing an outlet for joy, fun, hope, entertainment and belonging."

Long Beach Playhouse, however, is an indoor venue only, and is struggling to plan for the future at this time.

Managing director Madison Mooney said there is some hope for this fall, "but without any guidelines yet for indoor performing venue like ours we can't really fully plan."

