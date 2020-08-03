Ophelia's Jump Presents A POISON SQUAD OF WHISPERING WOMEN

Ophelia's Jump will present A Poison Squad of Whispering Women by award winning Southern Gothic playwright Kelly McBurnett-Andronicos on August 9 as part of the online OJP Happy Hour Play Reading Series.

In 1924, an unlikely union of women lead a righteous whisper campaign against the Grand Dragon of the Indiana Klan, exacting a bitter reckoning that ends in the brutal murder of one of their own. Inspired by historical events of the 1920s, this piece is sure elicit thought and conversation. As always, a discussion will be held immediately following the performance.

The performance is presented on a "pay what you can" basis. To receive a ticket and zoom link for this virtual performance, just visit opheliasjump.org to donate and list "Poison Squad" in the notes section.

Tickets available at opheliasjump.org or information at 909-734-6565.

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You