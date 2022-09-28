Open-Door Playhouse Is 'Celebrating Women In Theater' Next Month

Open-Door Playhouse is Celebrating Women in Theater with a month of plays written by, directed by, and starring women.

Here's what you can expect to experience during the month of October:

Debuting October 4: Shakespeare's Heroines at the Gynecologist. Written by Chriselle Almeida. Directed by Bernadette Armstrong. Starring Goreti da Silva, Gloria Tsai, Camille Ameen, Barika Phillips Bell and Chriselle Almeida. Ophelia, Juliet, Lady Macbeth and Desdemona meet Viola at the doctor's office.

October 5: The Telephone Box. Written by Karen McKivitt. Directed by Rachel Berney Needleman. Starring Natalie Elefheriadis and Mae Aswell. A female attorney searching for a pay phone will find more than she expects.

October 6: The Seahorse. Written by Sabrina Rose Bivens. Directed by Bernadette Armstrong. Starring Gena Kay. A father takes his young daughter to the local aquarium to share some exciting and surprising news about her mommy's and daddy's upcoming pregnancy.

October 11: The Near-Death Laundry Chute Experience. Written by Patricia Motto. Directed by Miranda Stewart. Starring Joyce Hananel. A woman is confounded by a contraption.

October 12: Moments. Written and directed by Bernadette Armstrong. Starring Goreti da Silva and Elaine Mello. A woman newly traumatized by a road rage incident calls her therapist.

October 13. Used. Written by Leslie Tall Manning. Directed by Joanne McGee-Lamb. Starring Sonja Alarr, Morgan Hill, Elizabeth Wells and Joanne McGee. Items in a thrift store wonder about their future fates.

October 18: Night in the Desert. Written by Virginia Linden. Directed by Shelley Curtis. Starring Kim Hlvack, Virginia Linden and Amy Marcs. Three women have an adventure camping in the wild.

October 20: It Comes with the Dinner Special. Written by Susan Bachner. Directed by Rachel Berney Needleman. Starring JacCee Porter and Zelda Kimble. Lisa and Jen are best friends. But are they, really?

October 25: Spell. Written by Barbara Blanter. Directed by Bernadette Armstrong. Starring Sue Gisser, Christine Uhebe and Whitton Frank. A piece in verse. In this sequel to The Tempest, Ariel and Caliban contemplate revenge on Prospero.

October 27: Penny Slots Part 3, Homeward Bound. Written and directed by Kim Hlavac. Starring Victoria Hoffman,Maria Cotofsky, Carole Goldman, Goreti da Silva, Amy Marcs and Kim Hlavac.. The Three Penny Slots Ladies have arrived from Rome, mishap free, in Miami from their first class all-expense paid Good Morning America Italian Riviera Cruise. After clearing customs, we catch up with them boarding a private plane for their last leg to Vero Beach Regional Airport. Can these sassy three senior citizens survive the one hour and eight-minute flight without chaos? Maybe or maybe not. Let's see.........

Celebrating Women in Theater is being presented by Open-Door Playhouse, a podcast created to introduce new plays, new writers, and a wealth of unknown talent. Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse brings plays to the airwaves, in response to the fact that theatres were shuttered all over the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving playwrights with nowhere to produce their plays. Open-Door Playhouse supports new and emerging writers. Since its inception, Open-Door Playhouse has presented 67 new short plays, with no limit in sight.

Producer: Open-Door Playhouse. Sound engineer: David Peters. Recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA. Sound Effects provided by Audio Jungle, music from Karaoke Version.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. We strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others. To listen or to donate (or both), go to https://opendoorplayhouse.org

Photo: Cast of "Shakespeare's Heroines."