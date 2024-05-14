The Wayward Artist Offers Free Live Theater Summer Camps for Kids

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Wayward Artist, Santa Ana’s own ensemble theater company, is offering two week long sessions of FREE summer camp for 4th and 5th graders throughout the region at its exclusive theater venue at the Grand Central Arts Center in Downtown Santa Ana, 125 N. Broadway #E.

There are two sessions available. Week One runs Monday, June 10 through Friday, June 14 and Week Two runs Monday, June 17 through Friday, June 21. Hours are from 3pm to 6pm each day. Kids will learn a short original musical and perform the show for friends and families. On stage performances will be held at the end of each week.

During the camp kids will learn acting skills, movement, expression and line memorization in addition to how to sing three songs and perform as a group. All instructors are professionally trained in theater education and performance. This camp also gives kids the opportunity to perform on stage in a real theater.

“We are thrilled that this summer we have another chance to give back to the community with our FREE summer camp for kids!” said Lissa Slay, Summer Camp Director at The Wayward Artist. There are limited spots available so interested students should visit the website to sign up at www.thewaywardartist.org.

