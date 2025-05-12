Odyssey Theatre's 'Threshold of Invention' Series to Preset BLIND CHAPERONE: AWAKENS!

The event will take place on Saturday, June 14 at 8 p.m.
Odyssey Theatre Ensemble’s Thresholds of Invention series of first looks at pieces in process by prominent L.A. visionaries will present Tip Scarry and Friends in Blind Chaperone: Awakens!.
Blind Chaperone: Awakens! is a musical diary of prismatic ballads, old-school protest anthems, and quiet love songs.
Featuring writer Tip Scarry on vocals and guitar, Adam Starkopf on bass, and (former MLB catcher) Dylan Thomas on bass, with movement direction by Jean-Louis Rodrigue. The performance will take place on Saturday, June 14 at 8 p.m. at Odyssey Theatre.
Best Lead Performer in a Musical - Live Standings
|Vote Now!
Videos