OUT OF THE BOX SHOWCASE Set for LACC Theatre Academy Next Month

The LACC Theatre Academy will present "Out of the Box Showcase," a unique and daring collection of one-act plays, written and directed by award-winning queer-POC artist Mara De La Rosa. Known for her boundary-pushing storytelling, De La Rosa brings her signature blend of humor, surrealism, and emotional depth to the Cameo Theater this November.

Performances are scheduled for Friday, November 1st, and Saturday, November 2nd, both at 7 PM, in the historic Cameo Theater, located on the campus of Los Angeles City College. This showcase is designed to challenge audiences' expectations, exploring themes of love, identity, human connection, and self-discovery through an unfiltered lens.

The "Out of the Box Showcase" highlights the talents of the LACC Theatre Academy's student actors, who bring De La Rosa's evocative and complex characters to life. The showcase offers an opportunity for these emerging artists to work under the direction of a seasoned professional, known for her work on the Ambies-nominated podcast Navigating Narcissism and her acclaimed podcast Dealing.

Adult Content Advisory: Please note that this showcase contains mature themes and language. It is intended for adult audiences and may not be suitable for younger viewers.

Tickets for "Out of the Box Showcase" are free and available through Eventbrite. Don't miss this chance to experience cutting-Edge Theater and support the talented students of the LACC Theatre Academy.

For more information, please visit LACC Theatre Academy's website or contact the box office at Boxoffice@lacitycollege.edu.

