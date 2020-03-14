OUR MAN IN SANTIAGO Postponed Until Further Notice

Theatre West has elected to postpone the world premiere of Mark Wilding's "Our Man in Santiago," which had been scheduled to open tonight.



The cast and crew, led by producer Benjamin Scuglia, held an emotional meeting after Thursday's preview performance and unanimously agreed that it's too risky to go forward right now.



The Artistic Board of Theatre West will reschedule "Our Man in Santiago" as soon as the situation is deemed safe for cast, crew and our treasured patrons.



All current ticket holders will have their purchase honored at a future performance.



Please direct any ticketing questions to boxoffice@theatrewest.org.







