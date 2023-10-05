OSWALD- THE ACTUAL INTERROGATION On October 25 And 26 At Theatre 40

Oswald- the Actual Interrogation. Staged reading of a play will be presented by Theatre Forty, October 25 and 26, 2023. Written by Dennis Richard. Directed by Louis Fantasia. Presented by Theatre 40.

Theatre 40 will be producing a special two-night 60th Anniversary Commemorative staged reading of Oswald - the Actual Interrogation by Dennis Richard on October 25th and 26th. The play will be directed by Louis Fantasia, who is currently the Artistic Associate of the Los Angeles Shakespeare Center and Director of the Shakespeare Institute.

Based on the bristling and explosive actual interrogation of Lee Harvey Oswald by Dallas Chief of Homicide, Captain William J. Fritz, the play brings one of the most engrossing battles ever brought to the stage, as a defiant 24 year-old, tight-lipped young man goes up against the best homicide detective the Dallas Police Department had to offer. There were no stenographic notes, video or audio tapes of the interrogation, just handwritten notes that Captain Fritz later presented to the Warren Commission. Forty-eight hours and seven minutes after the President of the United States was shot and killed; there was another shot in Dallas. That shot was for Lee Harvey Oswald.

The events of November 22-24, 1963 have evoked countless conspiracy theories and hundreds of books and television programs. This play reconstructs Oswald's behind-the-scenes interrogation, based on documents and first-hand accounts, creating riveting drama and revealing important details of the most controversial investigation of our time.

Dennis Richard is the author of over sixty-five plays. His most recent plays are The Game against Bobby Fischer, The Atherton Mystery, The Rosenberg Case and Owls in the North End. His play Oswald - the Actual Interrogation has had productions in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, and was part of the 50th Anniversary Commemoration of the Kennedy Assassination produced in Fort Worth, Texas by the Casa Manana Theater.

Louis Fantasia is a writer, director and producer who has produced and directed more than two hundred and fifty plays and operas worldwide. His books include: Instant Shakespeare, Tragedy in the Age of Oprah, and Talking Shakespeare: Notes from a Journey. A monologue from his first play, Dreams from a Sleep to Come (2020), is included in Best Men's Stage Monologues of 2021 (Smith & Kraus). World Class, (also from "Dreams") was selected for the "Outbreak" edition of the online literary journal Some Scripts. He is also the General Editor of the series, Playing Shakespeare's Characters for Peter Lang Publishers. In 2003, the Council of Europe named the theater collection at its library in the European Parliament in his honor. In 2016, he was awarded the Officer's Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany (Verdienstorden der Bundesrepublik Deutschland) for his contributions to German culture and theater.

Theatre Forty, 241 S, Moreno Drive, in the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre (same venue, new name), Beverly Hills, CA 90212. The venue is on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. Free parking is available in the parking lot beneath the theatre. To access parking, enter through the driveway at the intersection of Durant and Moreno Drives.