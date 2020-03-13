ONE WAY TICKET TO OREGON Postponed At The Blue Door Theater

ONE WAY TICKET TO OREGON has announced its postponement at The Blue Door Theater. Read their statement below:



Dear Patrons,

We are sure that you have all been watching the spread of COVID-19 (the disease caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus) in the United States through the news and social media. Due to health and safety concerns as a result of the COVID19 Coronavirus,

One Way Ticket to Oregon at the Blue Door will postpone its opening and run until further notice. Our new opening and run dates will be made available as soon they are determined.

As a part of our commitment to the safety of our participants and community, we are closely monitoring the state and local governments reports and will follow their directives in regards to care. Thanks you for your continued support.







