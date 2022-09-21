OCWC Receives $50,000 Grant and Announces 2022/2023 Season

2022 has been an exciting year for the Orange County Women's Chorus, which performed at Carnegie Hall in June and received a $50,000 grant in September from the California Nonprofit Performing Arts Grant Program. The programming for their 25th anniversary season includes three performances that promise to spark your imagination and fill your soul.

"The California Nonprofit Performing Arts Grant is the most substantial grant the OCWC has been awarded since we began in 1997," says Mary Langsdorf, Board President. "We are thrilled to use these funds to strengthen the operations that support our music-making."

Mark your calendar and reserve your tickets now for OCWC's 2022-2023 season. "This season is a great example of what's made this chorus special for a quarter century---beautiful performances, innovative programming, and a friendly atmosphere with accessible ticket prices. If you've never experienced the OCWC in person, this is a great year to start," says Eliza Rubenstein, Artistic Director.

The Sisterhood of Cecilia

Saturday, November 19 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, November 20 at 3:00 p.m.

November 22 is the Feast of St. Cecilia, the patron saint of music, and we will celebrate her strength and spirituality. Love gorgeous music about the power of the feminine spirit? This program is made for you.

Pass Over, Pass Through

Saturday, March 18 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 19 at 3:00 p.m.

The Princeton University Chapel Choir and their director, longtime friend-of-the-OCWC Dr. Nicole Aldrich, are traveling west to present one of the most fascinating works we've ever sung: American composer Andrea Clearfield's Tse Go La ("At the Threshold of This Life").

Look, Be, Leap!

Sunday, June 4 at 3:00 p.m.

We've been "causing treble" for a quarter century, and we want everyone to come to our party! We're singing about friendship, courage, struggle, and the joy and power of raising our voices together throughout the years. Don't miss the premiere of our latest commission!

The concerts will take place at St. Wilfrid of York Episcopal Church, 18631 Chapel Lane, Huntington Beach. Tickets must be purchased in advance online at ocwomenschorus.org. Please see our COVID policies and protocols at ocwomenschorus.org/covid.

Founded in 1997, the Orange County Women's Chorus is now in its 25th season as one of the region's top amateur ensembles. The chorus was named a 2014 Outstanding Arts Organization by Arts Orange County, was a prizewinner in July 2015 at the International Musical Eisteddfod in Llangollen, Wales, and participated in the Carnegie Hall premiere of Kirke Mechem's Songs of the Slave in New York City in June 2017 under the baton of Eliza Rubenstein. The chorus made its own Carnegie Hall debut in June 2022 in a spotlight performance and joined a mass choir performance of Haydn's Lord Nelson Mass under the direction of Eliza Rubenstein.

Eliza Rubenstein, Artistic Director, is also the Director of Choral and Vocal Activities and Chair of the Music Department at Orange Coast College. She currently serves on the Board of the California Choral Directors' Association as the editor of the award-winning Cantate magazine. She studied choral conducting at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music before moving to California to earn her master's degree at UC Irvine.

Sarah Hughes, in her 10th season as the OCWC's Assistant Director, is a 2011 graduate of the Conservatory of Music at Chapman University in Orange, CA. She holds a Bachelor of Music degree in music education with an emphasis in voice and a Master of Arts degree in teaching from Chapman University. Sarah teaches elementary music in the Fountain Valley Unified School District.

Janelle Kim (piano) received a Bachelor's and a Master's degree from California State University-Fullerton in piano performance. Besides maintaining a busy private piano studio, she is a staff pianist, vocal coach, and music instructor at Orange Coast College.