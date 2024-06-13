Nicky Silver's THE ALTRUISTS to be Presented at The Hollywood Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Altruists by Nicky Silver runs until June 29, 2024, at The Actors Company Other Space Theater as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2024.

Silver's biting satire follows a group of young radicals in New York City who are as dedicated to their many, many, many causes as they are dysfunctional. When self-obsessed soap opera star Sydney (Juliet Kennedy) commits a crime of passion, the group's morality is put to the ultimate test.

Audiences of the June 8 preview are calling the show "incredible, engaging, quick-witted" (Chloe Scott, Hollywood Fringe audience reviewer) and a "frenetically fast-paced hour and a half of absurdist fun" (Steven Stanley, StageSceneLA.com).

In addition to Kennedy, the cast includes Jake Marshall as Ronald, Rodolfo Ornelas as Lance, Mia Aubuchon as Cybil, and Barrett Levy as Ethan. Audrey Valcourt returns to the Hollywood Fringe Festival as director following their acclaimed 2023 Fringe debut, Vampire Nightclub, 1983.

The crew and creative team includes stage managers Ami Babia and Rhiana Eastland, intimacy coordinator Rory James Leech, and costume designer Amanda Strauss. The Altruists by Nicky Silver is produced by Mia Aubuchon and Audrey Valcourt with associate producer Juliet Kennedy.

Performances are held at The Actors Company Other Space Theater at 916 N. Formosa Ave. Upcoming performance dates include:

Saturday, June 15th at 7PM

Saturday, June 22nd at 5PM

Friday, June 28th at 10:30PM

Saturday, June 29th at 2:30PM

Tickets for The Altruists are available now through the Hollywood Fringe Festival at https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10718?tab=tickets. BroadwayWorld readers can use the promo code "BWW" for $3 off.

Instagram: @hffthealtruists

Not suitable for children under 15 years old. Contains strong language, sexual material, and gunshot sound effects.

