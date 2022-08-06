Next Reading At SkyPilot Theatre Finally Revealed

After a long two and a half year wait, SkyPilot Theatre Company has revealed the remaining finalists for the Runway play reading series. The next reading will be Act Your Age! on Thursday, August 18th at 8pm at Oh My Ribs! Theater, 6468 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles. The production is open to the public with a $5 suggested donation at the door.

SkyPilot, a well-established greenhouse for the development of new theatrical works, continues Runway, a play reading series that helps to develop new plays in the early drafts stage. The readings are directed by prominent Los Angeles theatre directors in partnership with the playwrights. They are rehearsed, staged, on their feet and performed with scripts-in-hand, immediately followed by a focused feedback session with a moderator, the playwright, and the audience.

Act Your Age!, written by Art Shulman and directed by Stephen Juhl, was initially chosen as a finalist for the 2020 season after a nationwide search. It concerns a man who is reluctant to be a grandfather. Although age 60, he conceives of himself as still young. His wife is excited about the baby's arrival, setting up a conflict with him. At about the same time his fellow players in his regular basketball game have asked him to leave because of his decline in basketball ability. His daughter, in addition to being aware of her father's reluctance, is also having marital problems, since her husband seems not to want the baby.

Art Shulman has had many full-length plays produced on stage, including Champ & His Four Women, I Got Troubles, The Rabbi's Mission, Whoopsie Doopsie!, The Rabbi & The Shiksa, Doubting Thomas, Rebecca's Gamble, Not One More Foot Of Land!, Bagels, Sex Is Good For You!, Old Broads Can't Dunk, The $4 Million Giveaway, Misconceptions, God, Bring Me A Miracle!, Joe Carbone's Job, September 10, Boxcar & Eugenia, Career Day, and the Xmas musical, Trolls Stole The North Pole. Recently his work has been produced on Zoom, including the one-acts Renewing Vows, The Actawr & The Directawr, and Sex Is For the Heart, as well as the full-length plays, September 10 and BIAS.

Following this production, SkyPilot will continue its Runway series with Tight Knit by Leland Frankel on Wednesday, September 7th at 8pm, a double bill of Judy Klass plays, Hallway House and Cozy Murder on Sunday, September 18th at 7PM, Driftwood by Donald Loftus on Wednesday, October 12th at 8PM and closing out the season will be The Devil's Buddy by Dana Hammer on Wednesday, October 26th at 8PM. All reading will take place at Oh My Ribs! Theater, 6468 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles.

For additional information visit SkyPilotTheatre.com or for any other inquiries, please email SkyPilotTheatre@gmail.com.



About SkyPilot Theatre Company

Founded in 2004, SkyPilot is an award-winning non-profit ensemble company of playwrights, actors, directors and designers producing provocative, compelling and challenging new works for the Los Angeles theatre-going audience. SkyPilot focuses on producing new plays with socially relevant topics.