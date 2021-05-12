Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NewFilmmakers LA Present Panel on Film Marketing And Distribution With Sumyi Antonson

Sumyi Antonson is Senior Vice President of Marketing & Distribution at NEON.

May. 12, 2021  

NewFilmmakers LA Present Panel on Film Marketing And Distribution With Sumyi Antonson

Join NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) for a conversation with Sumyi Antonson, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Distribution at NEON (Parasite, Portrait of a Lady on Fire).

She will discuss marketing and distribution in today's film industry, marketing strategy and creativity, her experience working with prolific independent cinema, and advice for anyone looking to work with film marketing or to market their film.

May 14th, 2021 | 7:00pm PT - 8:30pm PT. For more information and tickets, visit https://watch.eventive.org/may2021/play/6099cf41df91530045f6dd28


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories
BWW Interview: Imaginative Director Branda Lock of PYGMALION at Little Fish Theatre Photo

BWW Interview: Imaginative Director Branda Lock of PYGMALION at Little Fish Theatre

BWW Interview: Maestro Carlo Ponti Zealously Conducting LAV & YOUNG VOICES All Over Th Photo

BWW Interview: Maestro Carlo Ponti Zealously Conducting LAV & YOUNG VOICES All Over The World

AN OCTOROON Casting Complete, Dates Set For On Fountain Theatre Outdoor Stage Photo

AN OCTOROON Casting Complete, Dates Set For On Fountain Theatre Outdoor Stage

Latino Theater Company Streams Cara Mía Theatres World Premiere Production Of Tragi Photo

Latino Theater Company Streams Cara Mía Theatre's World Premiere Production Of Tragically Relevant URSULA


More Hot Stories For You

  • Hitmusical 'MAMMA MIA!' gaat door met extra voorstellingen!
  • Eva-Maria Westbroek and Julius Drake Will Perform a Recital at La Monnaie De Munt This Month
  • VIDEO: Sally Matthews Talks La Monnaie De Munt's THE TURN OF THE SCREW
  • THE TURN OF THE SCREW is Now Streaming From La Monnaie De Munt