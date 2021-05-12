NewFilmmakers LA Present Panel on Film Marketing And Distribution With Sumyi Antonson

Join NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) for a conversation with Sumyi Antonson, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Distribution at NEON (Parasite, Portrait of a Lady on Fire).

She will discuss marketing and distribution in today's film industry, marketing strategy and creativity, her experience working with prolific independent cinema, and advice for anyone looking to work with film marketing or to market their film.

May 14th, 2021 | 7:00pm PT - 8:30pm PT. For more information and tickets, visit https://watch.eventive.org/may2021/play/6099cf41df91530045f6dd28