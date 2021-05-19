NewFilmmakers LA Film Festival Hosts Panel InFocus: LGBTQ+ Cinema
The day's programming also includes an opening collection of "Summer Shorts," highlights from NFMLA's ongoing selection.
Join NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) for their film festival on June 12th! Enjoy great films, filmmaker Q&As and networking rooms.
Featured are LGBTQ+ filmmakers through the InFocus: LGBTQ+ Program, which features two shorts programs showcasing work from emerging LGBTQ+ creators from around the world.
For more information and tickets, visit https://www.newfilmmakersla.com/events/event/june-12th-2021-monthly-film-festival-infocus-lgbtq/.