NewFilmmakers LA Film Festival Hosts Panel InFocus: LGBTQ+ Cinema

Join NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) for their film festival on June 12th! Enjoy great films, filmmaker Q&As and networking rooms.

Featured are LGBTQ+ filmmakers through the InFocus: LGBTQ+ Program, which features two shorts programs showcasing work from emerging LGBTQ+ creators from around the world.

Additionally, the day's programming also includes an opening collection of "Summer Shorts," highlights from NFMLA's ongoing selection.

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.newfilmmakersla.com/events/event/june-12th-2021-monthly-film-festival-infocus-lgbtq/.