New Show: Groundlings BAR FIGHT To Open Valentine's Day

What better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than taking your loved one to a bar fight - a Groundlings Bar Fight that is! The Groundlings Theatre's latest main stage show, opening on February 14, will make for a magical date night, filled with unending laughter and hilarity.

Opening Night will take place on Friday, February 14th at a brand-new time, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $50.00 and include hors d'oeuvres courtesy of The Darkroom, specialty cocktails courtesy of Taffer's Mixologist, wine and beer, as well as desserts after the show. Performances will run every Friday at 7:30 p.m. and on Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. (Tickets are $18.00-$25.00) through April 18th.

Directed by Deanna Oliver, the lineup of ruckus-causing Groundlings includes Michael Churven, Matt Cook, Samantha DeSurra, Julian Gant, Chris Guerra, Patty Guggenheim, Laird Macintosh, Emily Pendergast, Jessica Pohly, Leonard Robinson, Eliot Schwartz and Greg Worswick.

The Groundlings Theatre is located at 7307 Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.groundlings.com or call (323) 934-4747





