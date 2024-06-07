New Kritzerland Concert to Pay Tribute to Richard M. Sherman at Catalina Jazz Club

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For the 127th Kritzerland show, the evening will be spent honoring and celebrating the life and work of the beloved Richard M. Sherman of The Sherman Brothers, who sadly passed away recently and who was a beloved and loyal fan of the Kritzerland shows right from the beginning.



Last year, Kritzerland had a 95th birthday concert for Richard and he and his wife, Elizabeth were there. This year, it’s quite possible that he’ll be with everyone in spirit from above. The set list contains lots of the all-time favorite Sherman Brothers songs, plus some songs Richard wrote alone and with other collaborators. A great cast has been assembled and there’ll be some surprises, too. So, come share the unique joy and positivity that Richard spread throughout the world - a lifetime of joy.



Early reservations are highly recommended - last year’s birthday concert was completely sold out. Kritzerland is produced and hosted by Bruce Kimmel and co-produced by Doug Haverty.



Cast includes:

Brent Barrett [Broadway: West Side Story (Tony), Grand Hotel (Baron), Candide (Max), Chicago (Billy), Annie Get Your Gun (Frank Butler); West End: Grand Hotel (Baron), Kiss Me Kate (Fred)]

BONNIE GORDON [Regional: Annie (Hannigan); Fantasticks (Luisa); Urinetown (Pennywise); Tony N Tina’s Wedding (Donna/Terry); Into The Woods (Little Red); Pazzazz! (Ms. Finchball)]

AVA MADISON GRAY [TV VO: Cocomelon (JJ, Bella, Logo); Theatrical VO: Cocomelon Live Tour - JJ’s Journey (JJ, Bella); Regional: Annie (Molly), Matilda (Amanda); Voices Of Hope Choir]

Linda Hart [B’way: Hairspray, Catch Me If You Can, Anything Goes (Theatre World Award) Off B’way: Piece of My Heart, American Trailer Park, Gemini, Film: Tin Cup, Get Shorty, Gypsy.]

DANIKA MASI [Theatre: L.A. Now and Then, Evita (Evita), Guys and Dolls (Sarah Brown), Little Women (Jo March), Le Nozze di Figaro (Cherubino): Film: Danika Masi’s Senior Recital]

KERRY O’MALLEY [B’way: Into the Woods (Baker’s Wife), White Christmas (Betty), Billy Elliot (Mum), Annie Get Your Gun (Dolly), On a Clear Day (Sharone); TV: Shameless, Boardwalk Empire, etc.]

SOPHIE PETERSEN [TV: “Grace & Frankie” (Netflix); Theatre: Alice in Alice in Wonderland (Village Arts); Jack in Into The Woods (Village Arts); Simba The Lion King (Village Arts)]

ISABELLA SAWOSKI [Regional: The Addams Family Santa Monica College; Film: A Billie Eilish Concert Experience; Symphony of a Thousand LA Philharmonic

Robert Yacko [Do I Hear a Waltz? (Renato) MTG; Addams Family (Mal) 3-D; Parade (Dorsey) Mark Taper, Company (Paul) w/ Carol Burnett, Sunday in the Park with George (George) LA Premiere]



Hosted by Bruce Kimmel. Music Direction: John Sawoski & Richard Allen

Produced by Bruce Kimmel & Doug Haverty





RESERVATIONS RECOMMENDED!

General Admission Cover $25 + 2 drink minimum or dinner

V.I.P. Cover $35

Catalinajazzclub.com (323) 466-2210



