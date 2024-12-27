Native South Studios Will Host An Evening With Amy Keys

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Native South Studios will host an exclusive evening with Amy Keys, an International touring and recording vocalist, featuring renowned pianist and composer Quinn Johnson. The event will take place on Saturday, December 28.

You've heard her voice on everything from the Emmy Award Winning NBC NASCAR Superbowl Commercial with Nick Offerman and the Stanley Cup Playoffs, to bringing the Miami Heat to the floor, "Anchorman 2", the Academy Awards and the Grammys. Amy Keys is a versatile and accomplished vocalist, writer, producer and actor. She has toured, recorded and performed with artists ranging from Phil Collins (vocals, writing and arrangements), Ringo Starr (vocals & arrangements), Herbie Hancock, Toto, Quincy Jones, Korn (Performing with them for the live recording of "Requiem"), George Benson, Patti Austin, Barbra Streisand, Elton John, Leonard Cohen, Sting and Stevie Wonder to Janelle Monáe, One Republic, Sam Smith, Jason Mraz, Josh Groban (vocals and vocal arrangements) Patti LaBelle, Melissa Etheridge, Mary J Blige, "en français" with French artist Johnny Hallyday and many more. With former "Filter" member, Mitch Marlow, she writes and performs on numerous recordings including those for film and video games. Her writing includes featured songs on "Law & Order, CI" and songs for alt rock/rap group "Hyro The Hero". She was featured vocalist on the "American Prayer" video w / Dave Stewart and multiple vocalists / actors (including Whoopi Goldberg, Joan Baez) played for President Obama's Inauguration. Amy has served as a Grammy Board Governor and is a member of the Grammy Advocacy Committee.

Pianist and composer Quinn Johnson has lived in four different countries on three different continents, and has played music from around the world with Cuban, Brazilian, Persian, African, Middle Eastern and Chinese artists. Some of those he has had the pleasure of working with include Rod Stewart, Diana Ross, Rita Coolidge, Martin Short, Larry Carlton, Lea Salonga, Jack Sheldon, Diane Schuur, Tom Scott, Richard Carpenter, Judith Hill, Poncho Sanchez, Flora Purim, Wayne Brady, John Densmore (of The Doors), Elba Ramalho, Down to the Bone, Jerry Seinfeld, Airto Moreira, Francisco Aguabella, and Dancing with the Stars (US/Canada tour). He has performed on many TV shows including The Tonight Show, The David Lettterman Show, The Today Show,The View, the Emmys, America's Got Talent, and his playing can be heard on many TV shows as well as feature films. One of his compositions can be heard on the Emmy award winning show "Homeland". Quinn has released several cds on different labels, and currently composes, arranges, and produces music for artists in various genres.

Jonathan Smith a.k.a. TheRealJonSmith is a Los Angeles based multi genre music producer, songwriter, mixer, engineer and session drummer. TheRealJonSmith has toured the world performing with and also co-written, produced, recorded, and mixed multi - platinum selling, multi - Grammy Award winning, major label, and indie artists. Formerly based in Nashville, Jonathan works from his recording studio Native South Studios in Westlake Village, CA. Various credits include: Puddle Of Mudd, Kevin Max [dcTalk], Blake Shelton, Hayley Kiyoko, Luna Halo, Universal Pictures.

Ieva Georges is a Los Angeles based actor, entrepreneur, and owner of Vyotech Nutritionals, a premium supplement company. Vyotech Nutritionals is also one of our event sponsors. Ieva Georges also manages Native South Studios, as well as organizes music and red carpet events.

Native South Studios is earning its reputation not only as a professional music recording and podcast studio, but also an intimate micro music venue in Westlake Village, California. Clients range from Multi-Platinum Selling & Grammy Award Winners to on the rise indie artists. www.nativesouthmedia.com

Join in at Native South Studios in Westlake Village, California for a night filled with soulful music and powerful vocals, with a holiday spirit. Amy Keys will grace the stage with her incredible talent, promising an unforgettable experience for all attendees. Don't miss out on this special event where you can immerse yourself in the magic of live music, in an intimate setting. Mark your calendars so you don't miss this. The performance will be engineered, recorded and mixed by Native South Studios owner Jonathan Smith Jonathan Smith a.k.a. TheRealJonSmith.

Comments