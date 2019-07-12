NNPN Rolling World Premiere Of APPLE SEASON Comes to Los Angeles

National New Play Network, the country's alliance of nonprofit theaters that collaborate in innovative ways to develop, produce, and extend the life of new plays, announces the continuation of the Rolling World Premiere of Apple Season by E.M. Lewis, which opens in Los Angeles at Moving Arts on Saturday, July 13 (running through August 5, 2019).



An NNPN Rolling World Premiere (RWP) models a process for developing and producing new plays that results in stronger work and the momentum needed for a play to join the repertoire of frequently produced new American works. Each Rolling World Premiere connects three or more NNPN Member Theaters that choose to mount the same new play within a 12-month period, allowing the playwright to develop the work with a new creative team in each theater's community. To date, NNPN has championed RWPs with over one million dollars in financial support. Alumni plays have received hundreds of subsequent productions, recognition in markets across the world, been nominated for the Pulitzer Prize, won Steinberg/ATCA, Stavis, PEN and Blackburn awards, and been adapted into feature films. ABOUT APPLE SEASON

Lissie and her brother, Roger, fled their family farm when they were both still in school. Today, they've come back for their father's funeral. When Billy -- who they both knew when they were kids -- offers to buy the farm, it sets them tumbling down a rabbit hole of memory. Will they confront the tangled past -- or burn it to the ground?





