NFMLA Virtual Film Festival Presents InFocus: Immigrant Stories & InFocus: LGBTQ+ Cinema

NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) showcases and champions emerging filmmakers and diverse storytellers from around the world. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, we've moved our programming to virtual platforms. This includes the NFMLA Monthly Film Festival, now powered by Seed&Spark. This edition will include short and feature film programs, Q&A's and selections from our InFocus initiative which combats the lack of diversity in media.

On June 27th, we'll be screening the incredible feature #LIKE and our InFocus: Immigrant Stories programs, which includes a feature and a shorts program. From the brutality of an immgration raid seen through the eyes of a young girl to teenagers balancing the expectations of two cultures, this block serves as a reminder of both the diversity of experiences unique to immigrants, as well as some of the harsher realities.

On June 28th, in addition to a program of acclaimed shorts, our InFocus will be LGBTQ+ Cinema with a pair of additional shorts programs. The 1st program brings together perspectives that explore gender expression and identity through art, politics and family, creating connections between individual experience and the culture at large. The 2nd offers us characters going for the life and world they want, navigating everything from complex family dynamics to street harassment to loneliness, with a mixture of insight, humor, and extremely danceable music.

Each screening will be followed by live Q&A's via Zoom with the filmmakers.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.seedandspark.com/festivals/nfmla-jun-2020

