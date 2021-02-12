Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NFMLA Presents Warner Bros. Writers' And Directors' Workshops

The event will take place on February 19th, 2021 | 1:00pm PT - 2:30pm PT.

Feb. 12, 2021  

Join NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) for a conversation with the team from the Warner Bros. Writers' Workshop and Directors' Workshop. They will discuss information on applying to the workshops, expectations for successful candidates, and questions about the program details.

February 19th, 2021 | 1:00pm PT - 2:30pm PT

For more information and tickets, visit https://watch.eventive.org/nfmlafebruary

https://watch.eventive.org/nfmlafebruary


