NFMLA Presents Warner Bros. Writers' And Directors' Workshops

Join NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) for a conversation with the team from the Warner Bros. Writers' Workshop and Directors' Workshop. They will discuss information on applying to the workshops, expectations for successful candidates, and questions about the program details.

Date | Time:

February 19th, 2021 | 1:00pm PT - 2:30pm PT

For more information and tickets, visit https://watch.eventive.org/nfmlafebruary

Link:

https://watch.eventive.org/nfmlafebruary