NFMLA Presents Virtual Film Festival with The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences

The festival will run December 11th - 12th, 2020.

NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), with presenting partners Dutch Culture USA (Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in New York) and the Arab Film and Media Institute (AFMI) and programming partner SEE NL, co-host a virtual edition of the annual NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) Film Festival InFocus: Middle Eastern, Arab & Dutch Cinema program, powered by Seed&Spark. The weekend will feature an international lineup of films by talented emerging filmmakers across three short film programs. The event will include virtual screenings, filmmaker Q&A's and industry panels.

An All-Access Pass is $30 and provides access to all films, industry panels, filmmaker Q&As and networking rooms. Single program tickets are $10 per film program.

Catch great films, filmmaker Q&A's and industry panels while building new relationships. For more information and tickets, visit www.NFMLA.org/Dec2020

