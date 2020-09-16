NFMLA Panel Announced with Ryan Murphy Televisions' Half Initiative

The conversation will center on professional development.

Join NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) for a conversation about professional development opportunities in television with Program Director Shari Page at the Half Initiative, an entertainment industry diversity program established by Ryan Murphy and Ryan Murphy Television.

All event times are Pacific Time. A ZOOM link will be emailed to you 30 minutes prior to the start time.

For more information and tickets, click here: https://halfinitiativenfmla.eventbrite.com

