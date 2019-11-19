Musco Center Presents A SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA CHRISTMAS

A Southern California Christmas, the popular Musco Center for the Arts holiday stage spectacular, returns for its 3rd Annual production - with an expanded schedule to accommodate even more families. On Saturday evening, December 14, and again on Sunday afternoon, December 15, this thrilling musical feast of Christmas songs and stories will reunite four of the region's favorite performing arts groups.

On those two days, more than 150 musicians, singers, and dancers will bring many of the world's favorite carols to life through the voices of the Orange Community Master Chorale, the movement of Anaheim Ballet, the fanfares of the Southern California Brass Consortium, and the singing of the Southern California Children's Chorus. Joining them will be featured vocalist Kyla McCarrel, soprano soloist and section leader at All Saints Church, Pasadena, and conductor of the Chapman University Women's Choir.

The Independent calls this Musco Center original for all ages, "a beautiful celebration of both Christmas and local talent - a grand spectacle of big choirs, brass, and the ballet."

"A Southern California Christmas is one of three wonderful holiday productions that the Musco Center will present this season," said Executive Director Richard T. Bryant. "It has quickly established itself among the most anticipated ways many Orange County families celebrate the holidays. Coming between our all-Latin celebration, Nochebuena, and the bluegrass and roots music An Appalachian Christmas concert by fiddler Mark O'Connor and his family, it offers several ways to honor and celebrate our diverse community!"

Tickets to A Southern California Christmas begin at $25 and are available online at www.muscocenter.org or by calling Musco Center at 844-626-8726 (844-OC-MUSCO)





