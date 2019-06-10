Moving Arts Presents Rolling World Premiere Of APPLE SEASON

Jun. 10, 2019  

MOVING ARTS is thrilled to announce the Los Angeles premiere production of APPLE SEASON, written by E. M. Lewis and directed by Darin Anthony (BLISS (or Emily Post is Dead!)). APPLE SEASON is produced by Moving Arts as a part of a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere.

Other partnering theaters are New Jersey Repertory Company (NJ) and Riverside Theatre (IA). Mr. Anthony and E. M. Lewis are long time collaborators, he has directed three premiere productions of E. M. Lewis' work, plus two "Car Plays" and a one-act for the Samuel French Ten Minute Play Festival in New York.

APPLE SEASON will preview on Thursday, July 11 & Friday, July 12 at 8pm; will open on Saturday, July 13 at 4:00pm and will run through Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave. in Los Angeles, 90039.

Lissie returns to her family's land after many years. A chance encounter with an old flame conjures memories she thought she'd escaped long ago. This striking new play explores family, desire, and whether to confront the tangled past -- or burn it to the ground.



