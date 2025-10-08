 tracker
Mike Burstyn And Steven Schub Star In Reading Of VISITING MR. GREEN At Greystone Mansion

Presented by the City of Beverly Hills and West Coast Jewish Theatre, November 6, 2025.

Mike Burstyn And Steven Schub Star In Reading Of VISITING MR. GREEN At Greystone Mansion Image
The City of Beverly Hills and West Coast Jewish Theatre will present a special reading of Jeff Baron’s Visiting Mr. Green on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. in the Greystone Mansion Theatre.

Directed by Howard Teichman, the production stars Mike Burstyn and Steven Schub in this moving two-hander about connection, compassion, and the unexpected bonds that transform lives.

About the Play

Visiting Mr. Green begins when an elderly, retired dry cleaner narrowly avoids being hit by a car driven by Ross Gardiner, a 29-year-old corporate executive. Sentenced to community service, Ross must visit the widower weekly for six months. What starts as a sharp, humorous clash between two opposites evolves into a poignant story of healing, as the men confront hidden pain, deep prejudice, and the loneliness of isolation.

Cast and Creative Team

The reading features Mike Burstyn, the beloved star of the Kuni Lemel film series and Broadway’s Barnum, Ain’t Broadway Grand, and The Megilla of Itzik Manger, alongside Steven Schub, known for his performances in The Chicago 8, CBGB, and 24.

The production is directed by Howard Teichman, Artistic Director of West Coast Jewish Theatre, whose mission is to bring Jewish heritage and universal themes to the stage through powerful storytelling.

Playwright Jeff Baron’s works have been performed in over 52 countries, with titles including When I Was Five, Mother’s Day, Mr. & Mrs. God, Brothers-in-Law, and Edna and Joe Forever.




