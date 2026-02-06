Megan Dolan to Bring NOT THE RIGHT MOM to Tacoma Arts Live

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Megan Dolan, writer and performer of the award-winning, hilarious and heart-felt one person show, Not the Right Mom, is currently on a nation-wide tour and brings the show to Tacoma Arts Live March 6th, 7th and 8th in the Tacoma Armory Roosevelt Room.

Not The Right Mom invites you into the wildly relatable, unexpectedly hilarious world of parenting a child with autism—where expectations crumble, snack time is a battlefield, and unconditional love leads the way. Through razor-sharp storytelling and a performance full of fire and grace, Megan Dolan explores the heartache and humor of feeling like the odd one out. But as she stumbles, questions, and redefines motherhood on her terms, she discovers a fierce kind of joy that only comes from letting go. This show is bold, brilliant, and beautifully human, offering more than just laughs—it gives permission to exhale.

Not the Right Mom has been seen on such Southern California stages as the Long Beach Playhouse, Whitefire Theatre (Best of Fest) and the Curtis Theatre (selected entry Amplify series).