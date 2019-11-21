Meet Santa and Discover His Enchanted World at LA's Largest Immersive Holiday Experience at Wisdome.LA

Santa's North Pole Village is coming to the heart of Downtown Los Angeles this holiday season from November 30 through December 30 when Wisdome.LA transforms its 35,000 sq. ft. art entertainment park into the magical world of the North Pole for what will be the city's largest immersive holiday experience for families and children of all ages.



Childhood dreams will come true as visitors go on a sensory journey through four fun-filled, 360-degree, geodesic domes. Visitors will discover Santa's enchanted world, filled with elves, nutcrackers, snowmen, reindeer, snow and more! General admission tickets for Santa's North Pole Village start at $25 and are available at https://wisdome.la/santas-north-pole-village. Entry includes:

Santa's Holiday Village: Journey through a village of life-size elves' homes and see the magic that surrounds Santa while sipping a cup of hot chocolate

An Immersive 4D Snow Show: Watch a mesmerizing immersive 4D snow show of the Northern Lights and enjoy the fresh smell of pine while listening to your favorite holiday tunes

A Snowflake Adventure Ride: Experience a 360-degree, immersive snowflake adventure ride

Emma's Bubble Room: Discover an icy, winter wonderland filled with bubbles for popping

Crafts in Candyland: Decorate your own cookie to take home for Santa

A Collection of Nutcrackers: Dance among one of the largest and most unique collections of nutcrackers in the Los Angeles area

The Grinch's Chair: Take and share photos in a larger than life grinch chair

Holiday Cartoons: Watch your favorite holiday cartoons in a 360-degree, immersive dome

Visitors will also be able to enjoy the following activities for an additional fee:

Ice Skating: Strap on ice skates and glide amongst pine trees ($10 for 30 minutes)

Holiday Crafting: Decorate your own gingerbread house ($7) or holiday ornament ($5)

Snow Globe Selfie: Take a group selfie with friends and family in a life-sized snow globe ($20)

Photos with Santa: Get your holiday photo with Santa in his North Pole Village ($30)

To celebrate the season of giving, Wisdome.LA will also be hosting a Toys for Tots drop-off. Bring an unwrapped gift for donation and receive a secret gift from Santa himself.



Santa's North Pole Village at Wisdome.LA will be open to the public Wednesdays through Sundays from November 30 through December 30. Tickets and hours of operation can be found online at https://wisdome.la/santas-north-pole-village.

Promo Videos of Santa's North Pole Village



About Wisdome LA

Acclaimed experiential theme park, Wisdome.LA, uses advanced dome projection technology, immersive storytelling and features innovative content and media. This location based entertainment venue provides a one of a kind experience to the most progressive audience of Los Angeles. Follow @wisdomela and #wisdomela to learn more.





