Marie Osmond Teams Up with the Pacific Symphony for 'Christmas with Marie Osmond'

The ever-popular, entertainer extraordinaire Marie Osmond teams up with Pacific Symphony to present audiences with the gift of music, featuring some festive holiday favorites plus hit country singles such as "Paper Roses," "Meet Me in Montana" and "Read My Lips." Joined by guest-conductor and Symphony favorite Albert-George Schram, "Christmas with Marie Osmond" promises to make your evening merry and bright, bringing a celebratory close to 2019!

"Christmas with Marie Osmond" takes place Friday and Saturday, Dec. 20-21, at 8 p.m., in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Single tickets start at $40. This concert is part of the Symphony's 2019-20 Pops Series. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org .

Marie Osmond has spent five iconic decades in the entertainment business performing as a successful singer, television performer and talk show host, dancer, actor, author, entrepreneur and public speaker. She has continued to maintain relevance, remaining an instantly recognizable figure across the globe. Her debut single "Paper Roses" reached the #1 spot on two Billboard charts, a feat that not only placed her among an elite class of musical royalty, but instantly catapulted her into international superstardom. She is a multiple gold and platinum selling artist and CMA winner, garnering numerous Billboard chart-topping singles and albums and three New York Times Bestselling books. She has entertained millions throughout the world through television, radio, film, literature, live concerts and Broadway performances. As a philanthropist, she co-founded Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, which has raised over 5.5 billion dollars for children to date.

Equally adept at conducting classical and pops programs, Symphony regular Albert-George Schram has led a wide variety of repertoire for many orchestras in the U.S. and abroad. Schram is currently resident conductor of the Nashville Symphony and resident staff conductor of the Columbus (Ohio) and Charlotte symphonies. He has conducted classical, pops, holiday and educational concerts for all three orchestras. He has also served as music director of the Lubbock (Tex.) Symphony and the Lynn (Fla.) Philharmonic and has held titled positions with the Louisville and Florida philharmonic orchestras.

Artists, programs, prices and dates are subject to change.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories