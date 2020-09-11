Magician Jon Armstrong Gets Up Close And Virtual at Poway OnStage

Poway OnStage's first virtual magic show starring award-winning magician Jon Armstrong is tomorrow night

Don't miss out! Poway OnStage's first virtual magic show starring award-winning magician Jon Armstrong is tomorrow night -- Saturday, September 12 at 7PM.



And don't forget: you can add a Magic Workshop on Sunday, September 13 at 1PM for just $10

Not a recording, this "Up Close and Virtual" Magic Show will be Zoomed INTO YOUR HOME. You'll be part of an exclusive online audience.

This truly interactive 45+ minute performance by close-up magician Jon Armstrong will blow your mind. Unlike any televised performance by a magician, you know that there are no camera tricks, edits or special effects as it is happening live via Zoom.

Jon Armstrong has won numerous awards including Close Up Magician of the Year. His special brand of humor and magic have been seen in 30 countries as well as on "The Today Show," "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" and "Penn and Teller's Fool Us," wherein Penn proclaimed Armstrong's act as "the most original I've ever seen!"

When you see him live, Jon hopes that you laugh loudly, are amazed by his skills, and most of all, feel like you made a new friend.

Add a fun, interactive online experience wherein you will learn how to make money appear, make a rubber band jump around on your hand as though it's alive, and show off your super-human skills with playing cards. All you will need is some pocket change, a rubber band and a deck of playing cards. You will also get a printable PDF file that will teach you even more fun magic tricks you can do.



The experience is 45 mins with a short Q&A after to make sure you get all you need to learn these fun magic tricks right away.

Click to purchase tickets to "Magic: Up Close and Virtual" for $25 Add a Magic Workshop for $10.

