MUSI-CAL Comes To The Bourbon Room On November 7

The Foundation for New American Musicals (FNAM) has announced the presentation of MUSI-CAL at the Bourbon Room in Hollywood on Monday November 7th, 2022.

This MUSI-CAL concert will be hosted by Clayton Farris (actor, writer and social media influencer) and Laura Schein (actor/writer/songwriter/co-creator of the acclaimed new musical Emojiland). The program will feature selections from six new musicals such as: Singing Revolution: The Musical, 57 Bus, Dorothy - The Musical, Winter Lights, The Belles Are Swingin' and Apple Tree Theatre.

MUSI-CAL is one of FNAM's programs that fosters the development and support new musicals by providing audiences with an opportunity to see and react to works-in-progress by local So-Cal Composers and Writers. The program offers our So-Cal music creators' encouragement and a public showcase of their work. Here, people in the industry greet friends and meet new talents. In only a few short years, MUSI-CAL has featured more than 100 musicals-in-progress.

Here is more information about the new musicals presented on November 7th:

Singing Revolution: The Musical

Tony Spinosa & James Bearhart (Book & Lyrics)

Tony Spinosa (Concept & Music)

A contemporary musical with a Europop score. It is the story of Taavi Tamm, the leader of the resistance movement who falls in love with the daughter of the enemy. Inspired by the Estonian revolution against the Soviet Union, Taavi leads his fellow countrymen to freedom through the power of song. Singing Revolution parallels our current times and is a reminder that the peaceful power of our voices can change the world.

57 BUS

Ryan M. Luevano (Book, Music & Lyrics)

Inspired by a true event that took place on a bus in Oakland, California in 2013, when an 18-year-old high school student's skirt was set on fire by another student. The musical explores how the lives of these two children are changed forever. And it is a refreshingly honest look at the impact of intolerance on children and the power of understanding to achieve peace and ultimately break down the cycle of hate.

Dorothy - The Musical

Chuck Strand (Book, Music, & Lyrics)

George Petersen (Additional Music & Orchestrations)

The true crime tale of the rise of pioneering journalist Dorothy Kilgallen and her curious death while investigating the assassination of JFK.

A song from Winter Lights

Pamela Winslow Kashani (Music & Lyrics)

Tim Kashani (Book)

Through a botched science experiment and a bit of magic a fantastical holiday character appears to a science minded teen and takes her, her younger brother and her robot friend on a wild, funny and entertaining journey to help her face her fears and gain the confidence she needs to create her dream invention.

The Belles Are Swingin'

Scott DeTurk & James Mellon (Book, Lyrics & Music)

Two Women - Two Pitchers - Two Lifetimes

A Musical Fable of Family, Friendship and Fate

Sometimes "You Gotta Think Outside The Box"

A song from Apple Tree Theatre

An animated musical series created by

Laura Schein & Ben Zeadman

Zeadman & Schein (Songs)

When 3rd grader Ellie Beat creates a theatre company in her backyard under the big apple tree, she and her ragtag crew of dramatically inclined friends discover that through the magic of theatre, anything is possible.

VIP Tickets are $35, General Seating $25. All ticket sales are final and available online at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2204864®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bit.ly%2F3S08ViR?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Doors open at 6:30 PM for the 7:30 PM curtain. For directions to The Bourbon Room, please visit: https://bourbonroomhollywood.com. For more information visit: https://www.fnam.com or Instagram: @LA_fnam.