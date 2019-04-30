MUSE/IQUE Announces Summer Season At The Huntington

MUSE/IQUE, Pasadena's pioneering performing arts organization, is proud to announce its second summer music series at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on July 6, August 3 and August 24, 2019. Performances will take place at the Library Lawn. All programs are led by MUSE/IQUE Founder and Artistic Director Rachael Worby, and feature the MUSE/IQUE Orchestra with special guests including vocalist Joshua Henry, cellist Ben Hong, vocalist Liv Redpath, American Ballet Theatre dancers, piano duo Anderson & Roe, and more to be announced.

In the MUSE/IQUE tradition of creating collaborative experiences around a central theme, the summer series explores the notion of movement and momentum through the lens of iconic film music, revealing the visceral impactful of sound and picture.

"After our remarkable inaugural 2018 summer season, MUSE/IQUE is thrilled to return to The Huntington for another season of discovery and inspiration," says Rachael Worby, Founder and Artistic Director, MUSE/IQUE. "We are honored that The Huntington is once again opening its doors to our audiences and performers. I can think of no better venue to inspire our imaginations as we celebrate the transformative power of music and the arts."

MOVING/PICTURES (July 6, 2019)

Joshua Henry, voice

Tony-nominated star of "Carousel"

BEN HONG, cello

Associate Principal cello, Los Angeles Philharmonic

On the most patriotic of weekends, MUSE/IQUE celebrates America's greatest movies - from short silent films with plunked pianos to soaring symphonic epics. The music of film composers such as James Horner, Ennio Morricone, Danny Elfman, and John Williams is ingrained in our hearts and minds, and is at once ubiquitous and deeply personal. The event will include music from films like Saving Private Ryan, Amistad, Catch Me If You Can, Born on the 4th of July, Young Mr. Lincoln, and The Terminal, and songs like "You've Got a Friend in Me," "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head," "Singin' in the Rain," "Stayin' Alive," "As Time Goes By," and "Mrs. Robinson." A visit into the realm of this beloved American art form will leave audiences feeling inspired and hopeful, and ready to head to the movies!

TRAIN/GLORY (August 3, 2019)

LIV REDPATH, voice

One of the most promising young soprano leggero on the opera and concert stage today

Before the invention of the car and the airplane, trains were the vehicle of change, progress, and dreams, and provided platforms for people to gather from all walks of life. Trains were instrumental in turning Henry E. Huntington's vision for The Huntington into reality. In fact, trains are literally deeply embedded into The Huntington's grounds: there's a short railway underground! Trains have been a theme in both traditional and popular music since the first half of the 19th century, and have appeared in films and all major musical genres. While the prominence of railroads in the United States has faded, the train endures as a common image in popular song and film. These trains rolled into our lives through films such as The Great Train Robbery, Dr. Zhivago, Murder on the Orient Express, Taking of Pelham One Two Three, Polar Express, Shanghai Express, Strangers on a Train.

BAND/TOGETHER (August 24, 2019)

ANDERSON AND ROE, piano duet

American Ballet Theatre dancers Arron Scott, Skylar Brandt, Stella Abrera, and Cory Stearns

This "art house" concert will examine the film scoring techniques of modern film composers. The program will explore the power of silence, reimagine well-known soundtracks, and compare the impact of different musical choices for different scenes. How do specific instruments affect the dramatic experience of a particular scene? Music choices can lead to very different perceptions and fundamentally impact our understanding of the film's story. Audiences will gain a deeper appreciation for the profound impact of the soundtracks that influence how we connect with our favorite films.

Driven by Artistic Director Rachael Worby's passionate belief in the communal, transformative power of music, MUSE/IQUE forgoes the traditional concert hall format, and presents artistic experiences in notable community locales that connect and inspire audiences through multidisciplinary programs.

General admission tickets are $50 - $130 and are available for purchase beginning May 20, 2019. Member reservations open April 29th, 2019. All MUSE/IQUE Members receive a special discount. For more information on membership, please visit http://www.muse-ique.com/membership. For information about ticket sales, including group sales, please visit http://muse-ique.com/ and click on events, or call Audience Services at 626-539-7085.





