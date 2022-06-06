MOTHER GRACE Makes Premiere at the Hollywood Fringe Festival This Summer

Do you agree that God's love can redeem us all - and do you think it's a good thing if so? Mother Grace, written by dynamic playwright Aditya Putcha, whose debut Inversion performed to sold-out audiences at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in 2017, and directed by Stephen Juhl, Edinburgh Fringe Festival veteran, asks the tough questions. Mother Grace opens June 4th at 1:30 pm at the Stephanie Feury Studio at 5636 Melrose Ave., Hollywood CA 90038.

The protagonist, Linus Stephenson, has a heart of gold and has touched countless lives during his decades of ministry work. He proudly attributes his effect on people to the healing influence of God, who turned him from an abused little boy and tormented young man into a pillar of the community. Yet there is much we do not know. Even as Linus uses the Lord's strength to aid a traumatized young congregant, he realizes he may have entered a battle in which even his spiritual mother cannot help him. Yet if she can, does he deserve it? This timely play builds on the strength of the #MeToo movement while asking timeless and universal questions.

Written by Aditya Putcha. Directed by Stephen Juhl. Starring: Leslie Foumberg, Charlotte FrÃ¸yland, Sydney Grey, Julia Linger, Tristan Meyers, Linda Nile, Wade Oxford, Richard Page, and Christine Viviers.

WHERE: Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre - 5636 Melrose Ave., Hollywood CA 90038

PERFORMANCE DATES:

Saturday June 4, 2022, 1:30 PM

Friday June 10, 2022, 6:00 PM

Sunday June 12, 2022, 2:00 PM

Thursday June 23, 2022, 9:30 PM

Sunday June 26, 2022, 12:00 PM

Video On Demand tickets are also available.

Running time: 90 minutes

Ticket Price: $15.00 (Discounts available for sex workers and religious professionals)



Ticket link: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7085