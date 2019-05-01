Monkey Mind is a family rock musical about a bright, precocious teen driven to thoughts of suicide because of an over active mind. This lesson of life becomes an uplifting and fun experience. Monkey Mind opens June for the Hollywood Fringe Festival at The McCadden Place Theatre - 1157 N. McCadden Place, Los Angeles, CA 90038.

We watch Lacy, a typical bright teen age girl, wrestle with her MONKEY MIND (played by characters who sing and dance around her on stage). Life's troubles drive her to near suicide until a music teacher teaches her the power of "staying in the now" and controlling her out of control brain which ends up saving her life. BECAUSE the interaction of the Monkeys with Lacy is funny, this show never gets too serious except for the climax. The lyrics are filled with great sense of humor!

Written by Terri Weiss, Directed and Choreograph by John Coppola, Music Director: Ron Burnett, Costumes: Rob Saduski, Composer: Gerardo E. Herrera Benavides, Lyrics: Bill Berry.

Cast: Darcy Rose Byrnes, Cameron Gilliam, Karla Swarens, Corey Fromoz, Jose Mata, Fernando Christopher, and Tori Cott

WHERE: McCadden Place Theatre - 1157 N McCadden Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90038

TICKETS: $10.00 - https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/4954

All ages are welcome, however, parents who have strict rules about any profanity or the subject of suicide should not bring their children.





