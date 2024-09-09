MAMA, I'M A BIG GIRL NOW to be Presented at The Wallis

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From Broadway Babies to Broadway – Mama, I'm A Big Girl Now reunites for the first time ever the original Tracy, Penny, and Amber at the Bram Goldsmith Theater at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts for a single night on Thursday, September 26 at 7:00pm & 9:30pm.

Tony Award-winner Marissa Jaret Winokur (What We Do in the Shadows), Tony Award-nominee Kerry Butler (Xanadu), and Tony Award-nominee Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde The Musical) will spend the evening not only telling stories about the show that launched all their careers but the many shows after— singing from the hits that made you fall in love with them.



The three have 16 Broadway shows and over 200 episodes of television between them from Beetlejuice to Big Brother … from Mean Girls to Legally Blonde The Musical… Dancing with the Stars to Beauty and the Beast … Wicked to Gypsy … and even the Country Music Awards!



Join these mamas - along with the Ramone C. Cortines School of the Visual and Performing Arts student choir - on a hilarious and meaningful musical journey about their origins, friendship, careers, and children! For many decades these three performers played teenagers on stage, now see the full-bloomed divas they have become, and the value of lifelong friendship. Mama, I'm A Big Girl Now is a night of Broadway music and

stories you will never forget.



Tickets are now on sale at TheWallis.org.



Marissa Jaret Winokur said, “Good morning. Beverly Hills! This will be a night of music and unforgettable stories about this most fabulous. I can't wait until the three of us and the student choir sing ‘You Can't Stop the Beat.' That will be one joyous sound!”



Robert van Leer, Executive Director and CEO of The Wallis, said, “Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now gives us a truly festive moment as we bring together three Broadway superstars to kick off this season's Broadway @ The Wallis!”



Ben Brantley, in his original rave review, wrote in The New York Times, “Tracy Turnblad (embodied with trustworthy sincerity by Marissa Jaret Winokur)…[and] the show's teenage population unfailingly strikes the right balance between giddiness and earnestness. Laura Bell Bundy as a Doris Day look-alike and Tracy's archrival … and especially Kerry Butler as Tracy's dithery best friend -- they're all winners.”



Hairspray -- the 2003 winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical, is based on the film written and directed by John Waters, who served as a creative consultant on the musical comedy. It features a book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan. Hairspray features an original score by Academy Award-nominated Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.



Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase single tickets, subscriptions and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 (Monday – Friday, 10 am to 6 pm) or visit TheWallis.org.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



