MAKING THEATRE WITH BEN GUILLORY (THE REHEARSAL) Announced August 28

The Robey Theatre Company presents the next in its series of events via Zoom, Making Theatre with Ben Guillory (The Rehearsal)

The Robey Theatre Company presents the next in its series of events via Zoom, Making Theatre with Ben Guillory (The Rehearsal). As the title of this instalment of Mr. Guillory's series implies, this chapter focuses on the significance of the rehearsal in creating works of theatre.

The talk will be followed by a Q&A with Zoom participants. This event will take place on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. The early starting time enables viewers in eastern time zones (and there have been a considerable number for our previous events) to participate.

Ben Guillory is the Producing Artistic Director of The Robey Theatre Company. His directing credits include critically acclaimed productions of The Magnificent Dunbar Hotel; For the Love of Freedom: The Haitian Trilogy; Birdland Blue; Bronzeville; many more.

TO REGISTER FOR THIS EVENT: Registration for this event will open on August 21, 2020. You can find a registration link by visiting http://robeytheatrecompany.org . After you have submitted your RSVP, you will be sent the exclusive Zoom link. Registration will be limited, so please reserve early to avoid disappointment. Suggested donation: $10.

The event will be recorded and available for viewing on The Robey Theatre Company's YouTube Channel starting Friday, September 4.

The Robey Theatre Company is a non-profit organization founded 26 years ago by Danny Glover and Ben Guillory. The company is named after actor, activist and humanitarian Paul Robeson. Its emphasis is on telling stories of the global Black diaspora.

For more information about The Robey Theatre Company, please go to http://robeytheatrecompany.org.

