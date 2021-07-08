Lydia Cornell Named 2021 Cote D'Azur Web Fest TV Icon Award Winner

Clinton H. Wallace director of the Cote d'Azur Web Fest 2021 will honor actress Lydia Cornell with the TV Icon Award! Despite Covid-19, the show goes on for the 2021 Cote d'Azur Web Festival, and the Cinando Premiere Online Streaming Platform.

The third edition of Côte d'Azur Web Fest will take place July 7 - 9, 2021. Côte d'Azur Webfest is the first international web festival on the French Riviera dedicated to presenting, recognizing and advancing short form digital content from around the World.

The future of Digital short-form content shines brightly and at Côte d'Azur WebFest, The objective is to ensure that Filmmakers will gain access to the industry professionals that will help them to take things higher dimensions.

Côte d'Azur Web Fest will take place in The South Of France during the Festival de Cannes. The festival is a very fast paced and exciting environment where independent filmmakers and content creators will have access to industry experts, producers, content buyers, international celebrities and talented industry innovators all in a world class and exciting environment that will spur imagination.

Ms. Cornell rose to prominence on the classic ABC 80s sitcom Too Close to Comfort and has also appeared on Curb Your Enthusiasm, Full House, T.J. Hooker, Hotel. Simon & Simon, The A Team, Hunter, Quantum Leap, Love Boat, Knight Rider, Dukes of Hazzard, Fantasy Island and many other hit television shows and movies.

Lydia Cornell, also The Peoples Choice Award winner has segued into directing and writing and loves to perform stand up and in theatre. The blonde beauty was born in El Paso, Texas and received a Bachelor of Science Degree prior to going into acting.

Please visit www.cotedazurwebfest.com and enjoy this year's film selections.