Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival to Host Virtual Empowerment Weekend

Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival will present its 11th Annual Empowerment Weekend of workshops and panels tailored to empower and enhance the careers of solo performers, and an informative event to benefit all performers.

This year's event will be presented virtually online via Zoom. Zoom links will be provided to attendees following ticket purchase and registration.

This weekend event includes career development offerings from industry professionals that are designed to meet solo artists where they are and to guide them to the next level of their work. Workshops and panels will cover areas that include creating a solo show, marketing, teamwork, touring, dramaturgy, and career development. Attendees will be able to attend 13 offerings including an LAWTF Board Roundtable, workshops, and panels.

Tuition for the weekend is $75 General Admission, or $40 per day. Early Bird one-day tickets are $30. All events will take place virtually on Zoom. Early Bird tuition is available through Aust 9. The opening panel on Friday, August 23 will be available at no cost to anyone buying a ticket for either Saturday or Sunday or the entire weekend.

Tickets to our events are available at Eventbrite using this link:

https://LAWTF-11-Annual-Empowerment-Weekend.eventbrite.com

The slated 2024 schedule for Empowerment Weekend line-up is:

FRIDAY, AUGUST 23

LOS ANGELES WOMEN'S THEATRE FESTIVAL MOVING FORWARD ROUNDTABLE (5 p.m.-6 p.m. PDT)

This one hour, interactive time with LAWTF Board of Directors, Advisory Board, and attendees will allow those who are joining us for Empowerment Weekend this year to hear LAWTF's vision moving forward , opportunities to join LAWTF, share thoughts regarding our upcoming events, including this weekend's Empowerment panels and workshops, and give voice to our participants in this interactive roundtable. Governing body participants will include SKY Palkowitz (producer/director/instructor/actor), Kat Kramer (actor/producer/writer), Jahna Houston (producer/media marketing), Kirsten Laurel Caplan (solo performer/ edutainer) and Jessica Lynn Johnson (director/producer/playwright/actor) will facilitate.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 24

STORIES IMAGINED - FROM THOUGHT TO PEN (10 am - 11:10 am PDT) (workshop)

This workshop will guide those with solo shows dancing around in their heads to the next level. All that is required to attend is a willingness to explore, a pen and paper or a laptop, and an openness to share with others. This workshop offers a safe and supportive space to develop material for new stage works. So join other creatives in a welcoming space for personal expression and flowing of creative juices. Facilitated by Terrie Silverman (writer/director/dramaturg/) and Juliette Jeffers (actor/playwright/director).

MOUNTING A SHOW WITH YOUR DREAM TEAM (11:15am - 12:25pm PDT)

(panel)

This informative panel will address topics that include creating a professional team that aligns with your vision, shines, and ultimately attracts appreciative audiences. This panel will also focus on the nuts and bolts of producing and launching a solo show that include selecting a producer, director, negotiating fees and contracts, utilizing lighting and sound to create mood, developing a Marketing and PR team, and learning how to do it all on a shoestring budget. Panelists include Terrie Silverman (writer/director/dramaturg) Jessica Lynn Johnson (director/coach/actor), ,Fay Hauser-Price (director/actor), and MJ Adamson (technical director). Moderated by SKY Palkowitz (actor/director).

GET MOVING! (12:30 pm- 1:00 pm PDT)

(workshop)

This creative movement workshop will explore the three major elements of movement: time, space, and energy, while exploring emotional states such as joy, sadness, anger etc. Facilitated by Tashara Gavin-Moorehead (dancer/choreographer/educator).

LUNCH BREAK (1:00 pm- 1:30 pm PDT)

DRAMATURGY: HEIGHTENING YOUR WRITTEN WORD (1:30pm-2:40pm PDT)

(workshop)

This workshop will delve into analyzing the script, the importance of research for accuracy, and performance elements that relate to the text. Facilitated by Miranda Johnson-Haddad (dramaturg/theatrical consultant), Terrie Silverman (writer/director/dramaturg)., Shelley Cooper (playwright/actor/vocalist).

ARTIVISTS (2:45pm-3:55pm PDT)

(panel)

This panel explores how artivists can proactively intersect art with activism. Creatives have the opportunity and responsibility to create a space for dialogue between artist and audience. Additionally, this panel will address union advocacy. Panelists include Jahna Houston (moderator), Barbara Roberts (actor/union activist), Zuly Inirio (soprano/activist), Kat Kramer (activist/producer), and Masa Hilcisin (visual artist/educator). ,

TAKING CARE OF YOU: MIND, BODY, AND SPIRIT ( 4:00pm-4:40pm DPT)

(workshop)

This well-being workshop focuses on artist self-care including finding balance, meditation, diet, journaling, exercise, yoga, therapy, setting boundaries, and more. This nurturing space provides a place for artists to come together and give voice to their opportunities, challenges, and proven ways of taking care of themselves. Facilitated by Jessica Lynn Johnson (director/coach/actor), and Masa Hilcisin (visual artist/educator).

RAFFLE (5:00pm)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 25

MINDFUL MEDITATION (10:00am-10:20am PDT)

(workshop)

This workshop will focus on breath, visualization, mantras, and intention during the process of centering one's self. Facilitated by Masa Hilcisin (visual artist/educator).

BRANDING: GIVING A FACE TO YOUR SHOW (10:30am-11:40am PDT)

(panel)

This panel will discuss such areas as: PR (ie. press releases, iinterviews, and advanced articles), collateral materials (ie. postcards, brochures, and flyers), use of social media platforms, and websites. Attention will be given to branding on a shoestring budget. Moderated by Michelle Jewsbury (speaker/coach/advocate). Panelists include Juliette Jeffers, (actor/playwright/director), Jella Greaves (videographer/ editor/ photographer), Liza Dealey-Thomason (writer/actor), and Nicollette Combre (writer/graphic designer).

ON THE ROAD WITH A SUITCASE AND A STORY (11:45am-12:55pm PDT)

(workshop)

This informative workshop is designed for those who are ready to hit the road with their solo shows. Topics will include how to identify one's market, address booking fees, contracts, Marketing/PR, technical riders, technical rehearsals with crew, travel, lodging, working with presenters, and more! Facilitated by Shelley Cooper (playwright/vocalist/actor), and SKY Palkowitz (actor/director).

LUNCH (1:30pm-2:00pm PDT)

GET MOVING! (1:30 pm- 2:00 pm PDT)

(workshop)

No prior dance experience is necessary. Whether you're looking to relieve stress, enhance your creativity, or simply enjoy the freedom of movement, this class offers a welcoming space for everyone. Embark on a transformative journey of self-discovery through dance. Facilitated by Arturo Gonzalez dancer/teaching artist).

DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION: THEATRE FOR ALL (2:00pm- 3:00 pm PDT)

(panel)

This panel will address the importance of diversity and inclusion in creating a safe space for everyone, especially at this pivotal time in our society. This panel discussion includes bringing together diverse voices and the responsibility of artists to represent and include those of different cultures, abilities, and communities. Panelists include Jahna Houston, (actor/host), Ada Cheng (storyteller/producer/educator)., Masa Hilcisin, (visual artist/educator), and Debora Wondercheck (CEO of Arts & Learning Conservatory).

EMPOWERED WOMEN: TAKING THE REINS OF YOUR CAREER

(3:00pm - 4:15pm PDT)

(panel)

This panel of professional women will share their creative process, vision and artistic autonomy through their individual journeys as working artists. The panel will cover topics that include how to make a living doing what you love, the lessons and blessings along the way to one's career, utilizing skill sets beyond being actors to also include roles as directors, producers, teaching artists, and more. Moderated by Ada Cheng (storyteller/producer/educator). Panelists include, Christina Linhardt (vocalist/actor), Terrie Silverman, (writer/director/dramaturg), and Juliette Jeffers (playwright/director).

RAFFLE: (4:30pm - 5:00pm PDT)

CHAT ROOM (5:00pm-5:30pm PDT)

Weekend concludes at 5:30pm PDT.

Founded in 1993 by Adilah Barnes and Miriam Reed, the Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival holds the distinction of being the oldest Solo Festival for women in Los Angeles, celebrating powerful women performers. LAWTF is a critically-acclaimed international Festival that has produced close to 700 extraordinary solo artists from around the globe. LAWTF's multicultural and multi-disciplined artists represent such diverse disciplines as theatre, dance, storytelling, performance art, performance poetry, spoken word, mime, music, song, aerial performers and more.

All in all, this is the most information you will find of multi-elements of solo artistry at one time in one place and at an affordable cost. Come out, support and enjoy!

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL