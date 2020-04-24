Los Angeles Phlharmonic Is AT HOME WITH ESA-PEKKA

In a continuation of efforts to bring music to Los Angeles, the state of California and beyond, the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, Classical KUSC (Los Angeles), and Classical KDFC (San Francisco) partner with some of the LA Phil's closest friends and collaborators to present the At Home With... series. This special remote series evolved from At Home With Gustavo (featuring Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel), which launched in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the temporary closures of cultural venues across the world. The next installment, At Home With Esa-Pekka, begins Tuesday, April 28, at 6PM PDT. The series will continue with different artists weekly.

Different episodes of At Home With... will be broadcast locally on Classical KUSC and Classical KDFC four times a week, Tuesday through Friday; episodes will also be syndicated nationally through a partnership with PRX and available for streaming internationally.

Like At Home With Gustavo, At Home With... presents each artist's curated musical selections along with their personal reflections on the music and their experience of our current environment. Interviewed by KUSC's Brian Lauritzen, the artists welcome listeners into this experience, in order to bring people together and provide comfort and inspiration through music in these uncertain times.

Salonen, Music Director Designate of the San Francisco Symphony, was Music Director of the LA Phil for 17 seasons.

At Home With... can be heard Tuesday through Friday, 6PM-7PM, on KUSC and KDFC. Listen to KUSC over the air on 91.5 FM, streaming live on KUSC.org, on the free iOS and Android apps, and via smart speaker. Find all the ways to listen at KUSC.org. KDFC can be heard all across the Bay Area, streaming live at KDFC.com, on KDFC's free iOS and Android apps, and smart speakers. Learn more at KDFC.com. The series will be syndicated nationally by PRX. Check local listings at PRX.org.





