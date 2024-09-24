Los Angeles Master Chorale Kicks Off 60th Anniversary Season With SING JOYFULLY In October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Los Angeles Master Chorale's 2024-25 60th anniversary season kicks off Sunday, October 6, at 7 p.m. with Sing Joyfully | 60th Anniversary Celebration Concert.

This special performance will feature a cappella pieces from the Renaissance to present day, opening with William Byrd's exuberant “Sing Joyfully.” This event will also include choral showpieces by Anton Bruckner, Sergei Rachmaninoff, and Juan Gutiérrez de Padilla, and will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Morten Lauridsen's classic “O Magnum Mysterium” (written for the Chorale), alongside music by Elinor Remick Warren, Moses Hogan and Leonard Bernstein among many others.

The 60th anniversary celebrations continue with a groundbreaking BIG SING event - All You Need Is Love | L.A. SINGS! on Sunday, November 10 at Walt Disney Concert Hall that celebrates our ability to come together and find harmony in our differences.

Led by Kiki and David Gindler Artistic Director Grant Gershon and MUSE/IQUE Artistic & Music Director Rachael Worby, this performance is the launch of the Master Chorale's LA SINGS! Initiative, a set of group singing experiences that invites our entire community to make music with the Chorale. As the largest professional choir in the country, the Chorale is dedicated to transforming L.A. into a city of singers and nurturing our vibrant choral ecosystem. The first collaboration between the Chorale and the highly innovative MUSE/IQUE, this performance includes songs “Stand By Me,” “What A Wonderful World,” “Ain't No Mountain High Enough,” along with popular choral works.

LIGHTSCAPE is a groundbreaking, multimedia collaboration between the artist Doug Aitken, the Los Angeles Master Chorale, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic. This multidisciplinary project is centered on an original film/artwork with newly composed music that explores the idea of the West Coast moving into a rapidly escalating technological future. LIGHTSCAPE is a large-scale film that will also exist as a series of original short films and pulses on social media.

It will premiere with a live-to-picture performance at Disney Hall featuring Grant Gershon leading the Chorale with the LA Phil New Music Group, as part of the LA Phil's daylong new-music fest, Noon to Midnight. Next it will move to the Marciano Art Foundation as an installation with live musical activations for the duration of the Getty's PST ART: Art & Science. LIGHTSCAPE is also part of the Chorale's 25 in 5 commission program. Tickets for this event are available here.

LIGHTSCAPE was co-commissioned by the Los Angeles Master Chorale and the Los Angeles Philharmonic. The project is supported by an anonymous donor; the Arison Arts Foundation; Joni and Miles Benickes; and PST ART: Art & Science Collide, a Getty initiative.

In addition to the Chorale's collaboration with the LA Phil on LIGHTSCAPE, they will be featured on three LA Phil programs this Fall: Mendelssohn's A Midsummer Night's Dream (October 3 & 4), and Día de los Muertos (Nov. 1-3), both conducted by Gustavo Dudamel; and Schönberg's massive Gurrelieder, led by Zubin Mehta (Dec. 13 & 15).

The Chorale will also present an eclectic lineup of holiday events in December: Festival of Carols on December 7, featuring traditional carols spanning the globe alongside contemporary classics; Handel-Mozart Messiah on December 15, where Mozart's re-orchestration adds warmth and symphonic grandeur to Handel's masterpiece; and Messiah Sing-Along | LA Sings! on December 16, a cherished tradition inviting the audience to sing along with the Chorale.



