Los Angeles Children’s Chorus To Present Annual Winter Concert December 6–7

Los Angeles Children’s Chorus will present its annual Winter Concert with two performances on Saturday, December 6 at 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Pasadena and Sunday, December 7 at 7 p.m. at Pasadena Presbyterian Church. Approximately 400 choristers from six ensembles will be featured across the two programs, which will include carols, seasonal selections, and winter-themed works led by Artistic Director Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Associate Artistic Director Fred Meads, and Young Men’s Ensemble conductor Eric Lifland. The December 6 concert will showcase the Concert Choir, Chamber Singers, Intermediate Choir, and Young Men’s Ensemble; the December 7 program will include the Concert Choir, Apprentice Choir, and Chorale.

In addition to its own concerts, 16 LACC choristers will appear in LA Opera’s production of Puccini’s La Bohème, directed by Brenna Corner and led by Resident Conductor Lina González-Granados. Performances will continue November 22 and 30, and December 4, 6, 10, and 14 at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion with Janai Brugger, Oreste Cosimo, Erica Petrocelli, and Gihoon Kim in principal roles.

LACC will also return as a featured guest artist for the Pasadena Symphony’s Holiday Candlelight concerts on December 12 at 7 p.m. and December 13 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at All Saints Church in Pasadena. The program, conducted by Larry Blank, will include vocalist Sarah Uriarte Berry, the Donald Brinegar Singers, the JPL Chorus, and the LA Bronze Handbell Ensemble.

Ticket Information

Tickets for the Winter Concert are $29 and available online or by calling (626) 793-4231. First United Methodist Church is located at 500 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, and Pasadena Presbyterian Church is located at 585 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena.

GRAMMY Award-winning Los Angeles Children’s Chorus serves more than 500 young singers annually through seven choirs and training programs and appears regularly with leading cultural institutions including Los Angeles Opera, Los Angeles Philharmonic, and Pasadena Symphony and POPS.