Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Presents Free On-Demand Children's Concert

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, ranked among the world's top musical ensembles, invites teachers, parents and kids to view a free, engaging, educational chamber music concert available on demand beginning April 27, 2020, via the Orchestra's LACO at Home, which offers expanded and enhanced web content during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Led by composer/LACO Artist Educator Derrick Spiva Jr, and geared to students in grades four through six, this performance features seven LACO artists performing a range of timeless and contemporary chamber works. It was recorded in 2019 as part of MEET THE MUSIC, LACO's highly regarded music education program developed for Los Angeles County elementary schools. This free program can be streamed on demand at laco.org/on-demand.

"LACO has a rich history of providing quality music education programs for Los Angeles-area schools," says LACO executive director Ben Cadwallader. "During this extraordinarily challenging time, when teachers and families are sheltering in place around the globe, the power of music to nurture and pull us together is particularly important. In that spirit, we are proud to present this special LACO at Home Meet the Music, which can be enjoyed by teachers and their students, and parents with the entire family."

The concert, recorded in November with an audience of school children at Santa Monica's Moss Theater, spotlights Grieg's Morning Mood from Peer Gynt; Saint-Georges' String Quartet No. 3 in F minor, 2nd movement; Piazzolla's Four for Tango; Spiva's Grace Unbound; Nicholas Bentz's Hence I speak to You Now; Gabrielle Rosse Owens Shadows and Songs; and Gillian Rae Perry's Weightless. Featured LACO artists are violinists Sarah Thronblade and Jacqueline Brand; Erick Rynearson, viola; Andrew Shulman, cello; Joachim Becerra Thomsen, flute; Mark Robson, piano; and Kenneth McGrath, percussion.

Spiva, who developed the content and hosts this Meet the Music program, is a composer and musician based in Los Angeles who often integrates music practices from different cultural traditions around the world into his work. The Los Angeles Times has described his music as "something to savor" and "enormous fun to listen to." Spiva, who studied at UCLA and California Institute of the Arts, passionately believes in music as a doorway into understanding other cultures and different ways of living. He is deeply invested in fostering creative and effective collaboration between artists of different disciplines and traditions.

Meet the Music has been generously supported by foundation and government supporters including: Ahmanson Foundation, BCM Foundation, California Arts Council, Norris Foundation, Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts, the Santa Monica/Westside Legacy Fund for Women and Girls, Stauffer Foundation, and the Walter J. & Holly O. Thomson Foundation.

The free LACO at Home Meet the Music program is available on demand at laco.org/on-demand. To make a donation, visit LACO.org/donate or call (213) 622-7001, EXT. 4.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You