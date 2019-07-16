Los Angeles Celebrates The World Debut Of BAKERU Exhibition And Live Deer Dance Performance At Hollywood

JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles will present the world debut of "BAKERU: Transforming Spirits" - a complimentary interactive exhibition inviting visitors to step into the supernatural world of Japanese folk traditions from the northern region of Tohoku, Japan, through the use of motion capture technology - starting July 17 through October 6. Special Shishi-Odori (Deer Dance) performances by traditional dance groups from Japan will take place at the historic Academy Awards stairs at Hollywood & Highland to mark the opening of BAKERU on July 17 at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

The BAKERU exhibition is participatory where guests bakeru (transform) into projected characters wearing special masks and become a part of several festival scenes reimagined and created by WOW, a preeminent Japanese creative art and visual design studio. The creators hope to enhance the understanding of regional cultures, particularly those from Tohoku, which place strong emphasis on the transformative power of nature upon which people's lives depend. Conceived and created after the devastation of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami - which accelerated depopulation and fragmentation of local communities, threatening the continuation of festival traditions - the BAKERU exhibition harnesses interactive digital technology to provide broader access to local culture to audiences beyond the region, including younger, digital-native generations.

The space also showcases connection between the long-lasting folk traditions and the fast advancing digital technology, between the northern region in Japan and the world, and between the everyday space and the space of festivities.

JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles will host exhibition-related programs which complement the world debut of BAKERU: Transforming Spirits starting July 17. Additional programs will be announced soon on www.japanhouse.jp/losangeles.

Celebratory Live Deer Dance Performance

Date: July 17

Time: 2:00 - 2:30 p.m., 5:30 - 6:00 p.m.

Venue: Hollywood & Highland, Academy Awards Stairs area

Fee: Complimentary

URL: https://www.japanhouse.jp/losangeles/events/celebratory-live-deer-dance-performance.html

Deer Dance | Fantastic Folk Traditions from Japan

Date: July 17

Time: 7:00 - 8:30 p.m.

Venue: JAPAN HOUSE Salon, Level 5

Fee: Complimentary

URL: https://www.japanhouse.jp/losangeles/events/deer-dance-fantastic-folk-traditions-from-japan.html

BAKERU Mask Making Workshop

Date: Friday, Saturday, Sunday from July 26 - September 15

Time: 7:00 - 8:30 p.m.

Venue: JAPAN HOUSE Sub-Gallery, Level 2

Fee: $5

URL: https://www.japanhouse.jp/losangeles/events/bakeru-mask-making-workshop.html

BAKERU: Transforming Spirits is made possible in collaboration with the following:

Presented and organized by JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles. Sponsored by ANA (All Nippon Airways) and Panasonic. In cooperation with Gyouzanryu Maikawa Shishiodori, Tokyo Shishiodori, Oga City, Baba no Taue Odori Preservation Society, FabLab Sendai FLAT, Fukunaga Print Co., Ltd., cap LLC. and Ito Yutaka. Art direction by WOW. Curatorial support provided by tateito-yokoito LLC. and Tohoku Standard. Special thanks to Hollywood & Highland.





