Los Angeles Ballet To Host Relaxed Sensory-Friendly Performance of THE NUTCRACKER

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Los Angeles Ballet has announced the addition of a sensory-friendly performance of The Nutcracker, on December 26 at 2:00 pm at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. This performance is specially adapted to create a more comfortable and accessible environment for individuals with autism, sensory sensitivities, or other cognitive or social challenges, and their families. The relaxed performance of The Nutcracker marks the first of its kind at Dolby Theatre.

To prepare for the relaxed performance, LAB has partnered with Autism Society Los Angeles on making adjustments to the performance, providing a positive guest experience, and training LAB Company members and guest-facing staff at Dolby Theatre.

"This relaxed performance is an example of LAB's mission to make attending the ballet a welcoming and enjoyable experience for all and it allows us to open the doors to guests who may find a traditional theater setting overwhelming,” said Julia Rivera, Los Angeles Ballet Executive Director. “We are grateful for the guidance and mentorship of Autism Society Los Angeles and for the professional team at Dolby Theatre who have helped us to create a performance experience that all families can include in their own holiday traditions.”

Kim Sinclair, Executive Director of Autism Society Los Angeles said, “We are very excited to partner with Los Angeles Ballet on a sensory-friendly experience.” She added, “This helps remove barriers and allows autistic individuals and their families to participate in everyday community activities, fostering meaningful connection.”

LAB's relaxed performance is generously supported by The Johnny Carson Foundation and Dolby Theatre.

Guests of the relaxed performance will be free to vocalize in response to the performance and to come and go as necessary during the performance. The relaxed performance will include a variety of modifications to the live theatrical experience:

Adjusted sensory elements: Sound levels are lowered, and strobe and flashing lights are reduced or eliminated.

Relaxed house rules: Guests are free to talk, move, or leave their seats as needed during the performance. Guests are encouraged to bring sensory soothing items such as tablets, fidget objects and noise-reducing headphones.

Adjusted house lights: The house lights remain on at a low level throughout the performance.

Pre-performance preparation: The Nutcracker Social Story is a detailed guide to help guests plan their experience from arrival to departure and is available for download from losangelesballet.org.

Dedicated support: Quiet areas are available for those who need a break, and staff experienced in assisting individuals with sensory needs will be on hand.

Seating: Every other row of Dolby Theatre will be left open to allow for guests to move more freely without disturbing other guests.

Quiet space: The lobbies and other designated areas will be available throughout the performance to serve as safe, quiet spaces.

Social Story guide

LAB has developed a Social Story guide for guests of the sensory friendly production. The Social Story will help individuals understand social expectations and navigate the theater experience by breaking it down into simple, clear steps. For The Nutcracker, LAB breaks down the experience from entering the parking garage, getting tickets, going through security, finding seats, identifying safe areas, and includes special hints on how to best enjoy both the live music and the dancing. The guide is available for download at losangelesballet.org/2025-2026-season/the-nutcracker/sensory-friendly

LAB provides 10% of performance tickets free of charge to Los Angeles County community partner organizations that provide services and support to underserved communities all across the County. POP tickets for the relaxed performance will be increased to encourage organizations that support residents with sensory sensitivities to become POP Partners as part of LAB's effort to make the relaxed performance as accessible as possible. To learn how to become a POP partner, visit losangelesballet.org/power-of-performance.

Tickets for the relaxed performance can be purchased online or by calling the LAB box office at (310) 998-7782, Mon-Fri, 12pm-5pm.

Standard Tickets: $45.00 - $138.00

Discounts are available on standard ticket prices for students, children 12 and under, seniors 65+, educators, first responders, veterans and active duty servicemembers. Special Group Rates are also available.

For more information on what to expect at the sensory-friendly performance and to download the Social Story guide, visit losangelesballet.org/2025-2026-season/the-nutcracker/sensory-friendly