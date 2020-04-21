Los Angeles Arts Groups Evolve Under New AB 5 Law

The L.A Times has reported that the new AB 5 Law, which aims to expand benefits like workers' compensation and a minimum wage to people classified as freelancers and independent contractors, is affecting Los Angeles-based arts groups.

Read the full story HERE.

The AB 5 law is affecting arts groups such as Pacific Opera Project, who in January was faced with the challenge of turning the company of three official employees into a company with 200 singers and other part-time employees on payroll.

The company's founding Artistic Director and Chief Executive Josh Shaw shared: "We had the money and we said, 'This is the law, we're going to follow it,'" The opera company's projected 2020 budget had been around $500,000, but with the new AB 5 Law, Shaw saw his expenses grow by $44,000.

When public performances were cancelled due to the health crisis, Pacific Opera Project was forced to cancel their production of Mozart's "Cosi fan Tutte." The company had expected to make $57,000 from ticket sales and lost $22,000 on the venue rental, sets and costumes, artist fees and promotional materials.

"That's the biggest issue we've had with this whole law," Shaw said. "There's so little information out there and we really did our homework. It's just uncharted territory."

Check out the full story HERE.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You