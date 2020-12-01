Los Altos Stage Company Announces Live (Streaming) From The Barn Series

It seems like it's been forever, but Los Altos Stage Company has announced a new 3-Show Virtual Mini Season, designed to bridge the gap to a time when they can responsibly present their regular 2020-2021 Season.

LASC will present three fully produced one-person shows (set, lighting, sound) as part of an experimental lab series, providing an opportunity to re-engage and employ actors, crew, and production staff, albeit minimally. Each production will live stream six shows over two weekends (Friday-Sunday) from the Bus Barn Theater in Los Altos.

And what a lineup of accomplished actors they have engaged. Award-winning Bay Area and LASC actors will star in the three productions: Max Tachis in Fully Committed - December 11-20); Judith Miller in Ann - January 22-31, 2021); and Michael Champlin in Thom Pain (based on nothing) - February 26-March 7.

Tickets for each live-streamed production are available for $20 per household at LosAltosStage.org.

