Los Altos Stage Company Announces Live (Streaming) From The Barn Series
Each production will live stream six shows over two weekends.
It seems like it's been forever, but Los Altos Stage Company has announced a new 3-Show Virtual Mini Season, designed to bridge the gap to a time when they can responsibly present their regular 2020-2021 Season.
LASC will present three fully produced one-person shows (set, lighting, sound) as part of an experimental lab series, providing an opportunity to re-engage and employ actors, crew, and production staff, albeit minimally. Each production will live stream six shows over two weekends (Friday-Sunday) from the Bus Barn Theater in Los Altos.
And what a lineup of accomplished actors they have engaged. Award-winning Bay Area and LASC actors will star in the three productions: Max Tachis in Fully Committed - December 11-20); Judith Miller in Ann - January 22-31, 2021); and Michael Champlin in Thom Pain (based on nothing) - February 26-March 7.
Tickets for each live-streamed production are available for $20 per household at LosAltosStage.org.